Home Cities Kochi

Atlantis Junction - Aquaman’s ‘lost city’ right in middle of Kochi

Atlantis Junction near Ravipuram is famous for two things: the Cochin Shipyard and the long-pending railway overbridge project.

Published: 20th September 2022 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Anna Jose
Express News Service

KOCHI: Atlantis Junction near Ravipuram is famous for two things: the Cochin Shipyard and the long-pending railway overbridge project. It is also a place with one of the most amusing names in the city — one that traces back to the lost mythical city of Atlantis from Plato’s teachings.

Cutting the dive into Greek philosophy short, here is some interesting trivia: superhero Aquaman is referred to as the king of this submerged fantasy city, down under the Atlantic Ocean.Now, how did Kochi get an Atlantis of its own? The place got its name from an old hotel, according to Sebastian, a 74-year-old treasury officer, who used to live near Atlantis Junction.

“There used to be one Hotel Charmant, which was popular during colonial rule,” he says. “Foreign guests used to stay at the hotel, which was given the moniker ‘Atlantis’. “Later, the place also came to be known as Atlantis. When the Cochin Shipyard was built in 1972, the government took over the hotel and the surrounding land. Residents of the area were shifted to Panampilly Nagar.”

Francis K X, former councillor of Perumanoor (under which the area falls), corroborates the story. “I am not sure about Hotel Charmant. However, Hotel Atlantis was of the finest hotels in Kochi, and VIPs used to stay there,” he says.

“There isn’t much information available on who ran it. It was demolished in 1969 or 1970. The whole area was known as Perumanoor, and the hotel was a landmark building, about 60 to 70m west of the present-day Atlantis bus stop.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Atlantis Junction Ravipuram Kochi
India Matters
DMK's A Raja (Photo | Twitter)
Alleged hate speech: TN BJP leader files plaint with Om Birla against DMK's A Raja
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Council of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of BJP in Gujarat, via video conferencing from Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi calls for decentralisation of urban planning, says it should be done at state level
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC orders demolition of unauthorised construction at Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow
Rescue operation underway after a portion of a boundary wall of a housing society collapsed, at Jal Vayu Vihar in Noida on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Four dead, nine injured as housing society wall collapses in Noida

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp