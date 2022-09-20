GeM portal registers huge success in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The government’s platform for public procurement, Government eMarketplace’ (GeM), seems to have registered huge success in the state as it has procured products and services worth Rs 962 crore since it was launched in 2016. Interestingly, Rs 260 crore worth of procurement for MSE was generated within the state itself. Whereas Rs 230 crore worth of procurement of goods and services was generated for MSE from outside the state.

While holding a ‘GeM seller Samvad’, a meeting with sellers of GeM, A V Muralidharan, Deputy CEO of GeM, said it has been able to bring radical changes in the way procurement is done by government buyers and public sector undertakings.

“From just `422 crore worth of procurement value in 2017, GeM has come a long way since its inception and surpassed the milestone of Rs one lakh crore in the financial year 2021-22. Programmes like ‘Seller Samvad’ are aimed at expanding the base of GeM by generating awareness,” Muralidharan said.

As per the details available with the GeM portal, 1,17,740 sellers are already registered in the portal. As expected, a large number of sellers are registered from Ernakulam district.

While detailing the latest initiatives of GeM, he pointed out that the Portal was facilitating integration with the Postal Department to provide last-mile support in packaging, logistics, and shipment through speed post and business parcel. Meanwhile, the sellers, while speaking at the event, said GeM has played a major role in making their ventures a success.

