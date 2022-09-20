Kochi Corp decides to clean canals regularly to avoid waterlogging

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Municipal Corporation council meeting held on Monday decided to clean canals in each division regularly rather than cleaning it only during the pre-monsoon period. The mayor instructed the corporation engineers, irrigation officers and councillors of the divisions to supervise and inspect the canal cleaning work.

Despite cleaning canals in several places spending crores of rupees, the city got flooded during the downpour a few weeks back. “The public has complained that the corporation cleans the canal before the monsoon and leaves the silt and waste on the sides, which drain back to the canal when it rains,” Mayor M Anilkumar said at the council meeting, and added that it is a shame for the corporation. He instructed the officials that the work file on canal cleaning should be prioritised, and there should not be any delay in the contractors’ payment once the work is completed.

“The officials and councillors must ensure that the work has been carried out, from desilting to the disposal of the silt by the contractor,” the mayor said. “The regular removal of waste from the canal is expected to reduce waterlogging in the city to an extent,” he added.

The mayor also told the council that the cleaning of canals on MG Road began on Monday. “Canal cleaning will be done through public participation under the supervision of a health inspector, assistant engineers and councillors. On a trial basis, canals in 18 divisions will be cleaned. Based on the amount spent on removing the silt and disposing of the waste, an amount will be estimated for other divisions,” the mayor said, adding that assistant engineers must supervise the work weekly.

Kadavanthra councillor Suja Lonappan said funds should be granted based on the geography of the division and as per a proper estimate of the amount required to clean canals in each division.

Councillors A R Padmadas, S Sasikala highlighted that several hotels in the city are dumping waste into the canals without any treatment. “One of the major reasons for several canals getting clogged is the dumping of untreated waste from eateries. The corporation must take necessary action on this,” said Padmadas. The mayor instructed the health inspector to take action.

SPECIAL COUNCIL SESSION TO DISCUSS ISSUES REGARDING BRAHMAPURAM PLANT

The Kochi Corporation council meeting held on Monday decided to hold a special council session to discuss the matters related to the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant. The corporation is awaiting the state government’s decision on constructing a modern waste-to-energy plant, whereas the local body has proposed a windrow compost plant. The mayor told the council meeting that Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Manoj Joshi, in a recent meeting with him, suggested that Kochi needs windrow compost rather than a waste-to-energy plant.

“Joshi Ji told me that for Kerala’s climate, a windrow compost plant is more appropriate than a waste-to-energy plant,” said Mayor M Anilkumar. Meanwhile, the mayor asked the corporation officials to prepare a detailed report on the two septage treatment plants under the civic body. The instruction came in the wake of the proposal stating that it would implement a 24/7 helpline number for the public. The majority of the councillors, including M G Aristotle, raised concerns about introducing a helpline number before ensuring that the corporation is in a position to offer them a septage collection service. The mayor said that after discussing the status report on the septage treatment plants, the council will discuss implementing a toll-free number as instructed by the ministry of housing and urban affairs.

KOCHI: The Kochi Municipal Corporation council meeting held on Monday decided to clean canals in each division regularly rather than cleaning it only during the pre-monsoon period. The mayor instructed the corporation engineers, irrigation officers and councillors of the divisions to supervise and inspect the canal cleaning work. Despite cleaning canals in several places spending crores of rupees, the city got flooded during the downpour a few weeks back. “The public has complained that the corporation cleans the canal before the monsoon and leaves the silt and waste on the sides, which drain back to the canal when it rains,” Mayor M Anilkumar said at the council meeting, and added that it is a shame for the corporation. He instructed the officials that the work file on canal cleaning should be prioritised, and there should not be any delay in the contractors’ payment once the work is completed. “The officials and councillors must ensure that the work has been carried out, from desilting to the disposal of the silt by the contractor,” the mayor said. “The regular removal of waste from the canal is expected to reduce waterlogging in the city to an extent,” he added. The mayor also told the council that the cleaning of canals on MG Road began on Monday. “Canal cleaning will be done through public participation under the supervision of a health inspector, assistant engineers and councillors. On a trial basis, canals in 18 divisions will be cleaned. Based on the amount spent on removing the silt and disposing of the waste, an amount will be estimated for other divisions,” the mayor said, adding that assistant engineers must supervise the work weekly. Kadavanthra councillor Suja Lonappan said funds should be granted based on the geography of the division and as per a proper estimate of the amount required to clean canals in each division. Councillors A R Padmadas, S Sasikala highlighted that several hotels in the city are dumping waste into the canals without any treatment. “One of the major reasons for several canals getting clogged is the dumping of untreated waste from eateries. The corporation must take necessary action on this,” said Padmadas. The mayor instructed the health inspector to take action. SPECIAL COUNCIL SESSION TO DISCUSS ISSUES REGARDING BRAHMAPURAM PLANT The Kochi Corporation council meeting held on Monday decided to hold a special council session to discuss the matters related to the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant. The corporation is awaiting the state government’s decision on constructing a modern waste-to-energy plant, whereas the local body has proposed a windrow compost plant. The mayor told the council meeting that Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Manoj Joshi, in a recent meeting with him, suggested that Kochi needs windrow compost rather than a waste-to-energy plant. “Joshi Ji told me that for Kerala’s climate, a windrow compost plant is more appropriate than a waste-to-energy plant,” said Mayor M Anilkumar. Meanwhile, the mayor asked the corporation officials to prepare a detailed report on the two septage treatment plants under the civic body. The instruction came in the wake of the proposal stating that it would implement a 24/7 helpline number for the public. The majority of the councillors, including M G Aristotle, raised concerns about introducing a helpline number before ensuring that the corporation is in a position to offer them a septage collection service. The mayor said that after discussing the status report on the septage treatment plants, the council will discuss implementing a toll-free number as instructed by the ministry of housing and urban affairs.