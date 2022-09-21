45-year-old man held for cheating

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A person who cheated a couple by posing as the project officer of a Danish company was arrested by the police on Tuesday. Aji Thomas, 45, of Chakkuvarakal, Kunnikode, Kollam, approached the couple offering an online project work for the company with a monthly remuneration of Rs 25,000.

After winning the trust of the couple the accused informed them that a laptop and an iPhone were required to carry out the job. The couple trusted him and bought a laptop and phone.

Later, the accused approached them and collected the laptop and the phone saying that they were needed to install the company’s applications on it. He told them that he will return it the next day. However, when the complainants called the accused on the phone, he could not be reached. Meanwhile, they came to know that the laptop and phone had been sold.

