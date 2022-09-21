Acceptance is a must for Alzheimer’s disease

Dr Mathew Abraham By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive degenerative brain disorder that mainly destroys memory and later thinking and behaviour. It may take over life by confusing the patient and paralysing the body.

One needs to know the signs and symptoms of the disease to get help at the right time.

Normally, the disease affects older people above 65 years. As they get older, the more likely the chance of developing dementia. To know what Alzheimer’s is, one needs to understand dementia. The slogan of this year’s World Alzheimer’s Day is also the same. Know Dementia, Know Alzheimer’s.

‘Rising numbers’

This year’s Alzheimer’s Day focuses on various areas — diagnosis, symptoms and how the Covid era affects patients. When considering figures, India will have one of the highest proportions of dementia cases as the number of people with the disease increases by 5% every five years.

Dementia prevalence rises consistently with age, and older women experience a higher prevalence than older males. Less than 2% of cases begin before the age of 65. In India, dementia affects an estimated 4 million people. By 2030, this figure is expected to quadruple.

Symptoms

Studies show that 60 to 80 per cent of dementia patients eventually experience changes in mental functioning such as memory, emotions, behaviour and mood. Memory loss, forgetfulness, depression, apathy etc also often manifest. This is a very complex and worrying situation for an individual and even more for the caregiver.

Alzheimer’s destroys memory and creates confusion, difficulty speaking, and doing everyday tasks, along with other symptoms. It affects every aspect of your life, from thinking and problem-solving to physical activities like walking and eating.

It can also cause depression and make the person vulnerable to loneliness or sadness. Symptoms of Alzheimer’s include loss of short-term memory, problems with language and speech, decreased ability to perform daily tasks, and a decline in personality.

Treatment

Alzheimer’s is incurable at the moment. But with early detection, patients can benefit the most from current treatments, which may help with both cognitive and behavioural symptoms. The treatments may enable patients to keep some level of independence for a longer period. The available drugs only slow the disease.

Lifelong commitment

One of the most important things to understand is that the patient and the caregiver are partners in a lifelong journey. Caregivers often feel stressed or overwhelmed, and might feel frustrated when their loved one forgets to take medication or suddenly wants to do something new. But keep in mind that the patient is not doing it deliberately. It shows the progression of the disease.

Regular caregivers and those in close contact with patients have a greater need for formal training programmes. Alzheimer’s care is more than just taking medication. It’s a way of life to help someone with Alzheimer’s as they age.

The writer is a Senior Consultant - Neurology, Aster Medcity, Kochi

