Bharat Jodo Yatra: Traffic curbs in Kochi, Aluva on Wednesday

By Express News Service

The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will reach Kochi on Wednesday. Traffic will be regulated in various parts of Kochi and Aluva in connection with this. There will be traffic regulations from Aroor to Edappally between 6.30am and 11.30am and from Edappally to Aluva between 3pm and 9pm.

When the rally starts from Kumbalam Toll Plaza, the vehicles from Alappuzha side towards Ernakulam should turn left at the Aroor church signal and reach Edakochi, Kannangatt bridge and Thevara ferry. From 6.30 am to 11.30 am, all heavy vehicles from Alappuzha towards Ernakulam should reach Kundannoor junction via Kannagatt bridge and enter Maradu, Mini Bypass, Pettah junction, Seaport Airport road.

After the rally crosses Vyttila junction, passenger buses and light motor vehicles from Kundannoor side will be allowed to continue their journey to Vyttila junction. Passenger buses and light motor vehicles towards Palarivattom and Kakkanad should take Mahakavi Vyloppilly Road and continue towards Thammanam. The passenger buses bound for Aluva, Paravoor, and Guruvayur should turn left from Vyttila to take the SA Road to Kadavanthra junction, Kaloor junction and Edappally till the rally reaches Edappally.

After the rally crosses Palarivattom bypass junction, light motor vehicles coming from Vyttila side will be allowed to continue towards Palarivattom junction. Vehicles towards Kalamassery should take a right turn from Palarivattom bypass junction to reach Chembumukku, Vazhakkala, and Kunnumpuram to continue towards Seaport Airport road. Vehicles towards Edappally, Cheranalloor and Paravoor should turn left from Palarivattom round and St Martin church U-turn to reach Edappally.

After the rally crosses Kundanoor junction, vehicles going towards Ernakulam and Vyttila should turn left to reach Thevara ferry junction to continue their journey. Vehicles towards Kakkanad, Edappally, and Kalamassery should turn right from Kundannoor junction and take the NH 85 stretch via Maradu to reach Seaport Airport Road.

When Bharat Jodo Yatra starts from Edappally Toll Junction, no vehicles will be allowed from Edappally bypass junction and Edappally flyover to Aluva. Vehicles going to Kalamassery, Aluva and Thrissur from Edappally bypass should go through Kunnumpuram and turn right from Cheranalloor signal junction via NH-66 and continue on Container Road.

After the rally crosses Kalamassery municipality junction, all vehicles from Cheranalloor junction via Container Road should take a left turn at Anavathil junction and travel via Eloor, Pathalam and Muppathadam. At this time, all vehicles going towards Aluva and Thrissur via Seaport Airport Road should take a right turn from Toshiba junction and take Kalamassery Medical College and NAD route. Private buses and other vehicles going to Pookkattupady should travel from Palarivattom SN junction to Palarivattom bypass junction.

