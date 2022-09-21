Peace Bell and the cheetah’s purr

S Neeraj Krishna By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Today, a 3.3ft bell will be rung at the UN headquarters in New York to mark the International Day for Peace (September). Donated by the UN Association of Japan in 1954, the bell is considered a “symbol of hope for peace”.

Made of “coins and medals” pooled in from member states and children from “over 60 different nations”, the Peace Bell is rung twice a year on Vernal Equinox (first day of spring; “when the Sun is exactly above the Equator, and day and night are of equal length”) and the Peace Day.

Giving it a spiritual aura, the bell tower resembles the “hanamido (a small temple decorated with flowers) that symbolises the place where Buddha was born”. Whenever sounded, the bell is intended to send a “clear message” to the world, in the words of former UN Secretary-General Boutros Boutros-Ghali. Marking its 40th anniversary in 1994, he remarked: “The message is addressed to all humanity. Peace is precious. It is not enough to yearn for peace. Peace requires work long, hard, difficult work.”

Looking at the current times we live in, however, the peace chime is, unfortunately, unlikely to ring the bell across the globe. We seem to have no escape from the fourth-century Latin adage of “Si vis pacem, para bellum”, or “if you want peace, prepare for war”.

A favourite of military leaders, the phrase is traced back to Roman general and writer Publius Flavius Vegetius Renatus’s treatise, Epitoma Rei Militaris. The original line goes: “Igitur qui desiderat pacem, praeparet bellum (Whoever desires peace, let him prepare for war).” Well, the whole world is at war. Every day, a new battlefront is opened. Numerous battles are being fought military, ideological, political, financial, academic....

On a philosophical note, every living being is engaged in a battle. Some external, some internal. Peace, however, remains the elusive, ultimate goal. A person who is free of battles is truly blessed, and deserves a hanamido. With lots of flowers.

Mere-mortals like me shall remain seekers. Personally, however, I have found Nature to be one ever-reliable source of peace. Some distraction or solace, rather, amid the battles. And a recent peacetime buddy I have got is the cheetah, thanks to the national project to “bring back independent India’s only extinct large mammal”.

Eight cheetahs, three males and five females Obaan, Freddy, Alton, Savannah, Sasha, Asha, Cibili, and Saisa were flown in from Namibia last week as part of ‘Project Cheetah’. They are said to be “frolicking” at their new home, the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. According to the Centre, “50 cheetahs will be introduced in various National Parks over five years”.

Interestingly, though there battles ensuing on the genetic history of the cat, the word ‘cheetah’ comes from the Sanskrit “citraka”, which means the “spotted or speckled one”. What has left many people amused is the endearing ‘meows’ of the cheetahs. They have been declared cute and cuddle-worthy.

Cheetahs belong to Felidae or the cat family, which is divided into Pantherinae and Felinae subfamilies. The roaring and non-roaring categories, in simple words.

The Patherinae grouping comprises the four biggies lions, tigers, leopards and jaguars. Our friend, cheetah, joins the little ones such as lynx, bobcat, caracal and puma. Quick research reveals the big four have larynxes with “powerful ligaments” that help them “produce loud roars that travel a couple of kilometers”.

The cheetah and friends, meanwhile, have a “tiny little” epihyal bone, which lets them purr, yelp, stutter and moan, based on their mood. When rattled, they growl and hiss. Mind you, their cry might be endearing, but the cheetahs are “fierce, fast and ferocious” hunters. And that appeared to be the battle-posturing Prime Minister Narendra Modi made soon after releasing them on his 72nd birthday.

At an event in Delhi, he quipped: “The country is transforming. Pehle hum Kabootar chhodte the, aaj cheetah chhod rahe hai (Earlier, we used to release pigeons, now we are releasing cheetahs).”

It was perceived as a dig at Nehruvian pacifism; Nehru used to release pigeons on his birthdays.

Well, the war goes on.

May peace prevail.

Okay, time for me to wrap up and carry on with the “long, hard, difficult work” on peace. Wish you peaceful days ahead!

Be at peace with the world: “To feel an overall sense of happiness and contentment.” Make peace with (someone or something): “To reconcile or come to terms with a person or thing that was a previous source of stress, conflict, regret, etc.”

Peace offering: “An item or gesture extended to another person to express remorse or forgiveness.”

Speak now or forever hold your peace: “If you have complaints or arguments against something, now is the time to express them; otherwise, you’re better off just keeping these opinions to yourself going forward.”

Hold (one’s) peace: “To stay quiet despite wanting to say something.”

There is no peace for the weary: “One must continue to toil or work regardless of how exhausted one is.” There is no peace/rest for the wicked: “The lack of peace in one’s life, or the perpetual need to be working or be busy, stems from one’s sinfulness.”

Smoke the peace pipe (with someone): “To reach an agreement or understanding (with someone); to resolve a dispute or stop fighting (with someone). Alludes to the calumet used by certain Native American tribes....”

If you want peace, (you must) prepare for war: “Being well prepared militarily deters other factions from pursuing violent actions. (Proverb)”

Peace and quiet: “A setting, situation, or period in which one has no disturbances or stress.”

Peace out: “To leave or depart, especially suddenly or abruptly.” Also used as an interjection: “Goodbye; see you later.”

