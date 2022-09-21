Home Cities Kochi

Police nab youths who fled to Goa after crime spree

Police ended the run of two youngsters from Kochi who have been on a crime spree across the state with the help of two minors in their gang.

Published: 21st September 2022

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Police ended the run of two youngsters from Kochi who have been on a crime spree across the state with the help of two minors in their gang. The two landed in the net of Kannur Railway police after they attacked a 36-year-old speech and hearing impaired person travelling by a train and snatched his debit card to steal money.

The accused identified as Hareesh Prasad, 20, of Kakkanad, and Vishnu V B, 19, of Elamakkara, were nabbed from Goa. Police nabbed the gang after they robbed a mobile phone worth `15,000 and ATM card of the victim while he was travelling in Malabar Express from Thalassery to Kanhangad in the coach meant for disabled persons at 7am on August 15. As per the FIR, the four accused entered the coach and attacked the victim while the train reached Ezhimala. The victim was travelling to his workplace at Periya in Kanhangad.   

Police said the accused allegedly used the ATM card to withdraw an amount of Rs 30,000 from the account. Police arrested the accused from Goa on August 18 after a team conducted a search for them. “Probe revealed that both Hareesh and Vishnu are having criminal antecedents. They committed crimes at various places in Ernakulam  mainly under the jurisdiction of Thrikkakkara and Infopark police stations,” said a senior police officer.

As per the probe, Hareesh indulged in criminal activities despite he being a physically disabled person. “We are tracking his activities as he is suspected to be the leader of the gang. We are collecting details about his contacts in Goa. Probe revealed his active involvement in committing robbery on the victim,” said the officer.

