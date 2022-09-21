Home Cities Kochi

To the centre of India

Jackson Fernandez always dreamt of touring the country on his bike.

Published: 21st September 2022 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2022 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Shyni Rajkumar with the team

By Arya U R
Express News Service

KOCHI: Jackson Fernandez always dreamt of touring the country on his bike. The 59-year-old Kollam native, a former health inspector, waited till his retirement to take out his bullet for an expedition. Being the state president of the Motorcycle Tourers Association, Jackson teamed up with 22 other passionate bikers to tour the country and simultaneously attempt to enter the India Book of Records. 

Jackson Fernandez

Their trip titled ‘Road To Record’ began on September 4 from Kanyakumari and ended at the geographical centre of India Karaundi village in Madhya Pradesh. They covered 2,200 kilometres in four days. Accompanying Jackson were bikers from across Kerala, aged 21 and above.

The veteran who led the trip says, it was refreshing to join the bikers of other age groups and ride together for the same cause.  “I was the eldest among the team members. I am determined to keep myself fit and motivate others of my age to enjoy such leisure trips in their retirement days,” says Jackson. 

The veteran retired in 2019 and then went for his first all-India solo bike ride in 2021. He started from Kanyakumari and returned after a month. “Due to family responsibility and work, I had to reign in my wanderlust,” he says. Jackson got his first Royal Enfield Bullet at the age of 18. It was a gift from his father. “I raised my two children the same way. I encourage the spirit of adventure. They also accompany me on some of my rides,” he says.

He completed one state in one day for the journey. “I was vaccinated with two doses then,” remembers Jackson who adds the only challenge he faced was a snowfall.

Lone woman
Celebrated rider Shyni Rajkumar was part of the team. Shyni was the sole woman among the 22 bikers. 
“I rode freely without any tension. And that was a new experience for me. Though we were not familiar to each other at first, as the trip got under way, we became  a family — that was the real idea behind the trip too,” she says.

Ask her if she witnessed any challenges in the trip, and she says, “I did not expect to complete as my bike broke down twice during the journey. But with the timely intervention of the Royal Enfield troubleshooting team, we accomplished the trip on time”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan during a press conference at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
Amid confrontation with govt, Kerala Guv gives assent to five Bills considering "people's welfare"
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar expresses gratitude to Mamata for abstaining in VP election
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
ADB cuts India's GDP growth forecast for FY23 to 7 per cent on high inflation, monetary tightening 
Police personnel keep vigil outside Lovely Professional University, after protests erupted on Tuesday night in Jalandhar on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Kerala student commits suicide at private university in Punjab, protests break out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp