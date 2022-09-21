To the centre of India

Arya U R By

KOCHI: Jackson Fernandez always dreamt of touring the country on his bike. The 59-year-old Kollam native, a former health inspector, waited till his retirement to take out his bullet for an expedition. Being the state president of the Motorcycle Tourers Association, Jackson teamed up with 22 other passionate bikers to tour the country and simultaneously attempt to enter the India Book of Records.

Jackson Fernandez

Their trip titled ‘Road To Record’ began on September 4 from Kanyakumari and ended at the geographical centre of India Karaundi village in Madhya Pradesh. They covered 2,200 kilometres in four days. Accompanying Jackson were bikers from across Kerala, aged 21 and above.

The veteran who led the trip says, it was refreshing to join the bikers of other age groups and ride together for the same cause. “I was the eldest among the team members. I am determined to keep myself fit and motivate others of my age to enjoy such leisure trips in their retirement days,” says Jackson.

The veteran retired in 2019 and then went for his first all-India solo bike ride in 2021. He started from Kanyakumari and returned after a month. “Due to family responsibility and work, I had to reign in my wanderlust,” he says. Jackson got his first Royal Enfield Bullet at the age of 18. It was a gift from his father. “I raised my two children the same way. I encourage the spirit of adventure. They also accompany me on some of my rides,” he says.

He completed one state in one day for the journey. “I was vaccinated with two doses then,” remembers Jackson who adds the only challenge he faced was a snowfall.

Lone woman

Celebrated rider Shyni Rajkumar was part of the team. Shyni was the sole woman among the 22 bikers.

“I rode freely without any tension. And that was a new experience for me. Though we were not familiar to each other at first, as the trip got under way, we became a family — that was the real idea behind the trip too,” she says.

Ask her if she witnessed any challenges in the trip, and she says, “I did not expect to complete as my bike broke down twice during the journey. But with the timely intervention of the Royal Enfield troubleshooting team, we accomplished the trip on time”.

