ECDC need urgent attention, please

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The first thing that strikes one while entering the Early Cancer Detection Centre (ECDC) in Kaloor is the stench emanating from the waste dumped right in front of the entrance gate. It, apparently, is an open defecation spot, too.

Inside, the staffers appear a bit jittery as I gather basic information on the centre. “Everything is running smoothly.” That’s the official response. However, requesting anonymity, sources reveal the centre suffers from shortage of staff and equipment.

Established under the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) in 1984, the centre, located at a prime location, clearly is in a neglected state. “The land and building belong to the Kochi Corporation,” says Dr N K Sanil Kumar, a member of the Justice V R Krishna Iyer Movement, which has been campaigning for better facilities for cancer research and treatment in the city.

“About four years ago, the corporation planned to shift the centre to some other place, and convert the building into a shopping complex. We opposed it. Currently, as it is close to the Kaloor bus stand, it is convenient for cancer patients.”

Sanil adds the corporation shelved the shopping complex plan after the group filed a “complaint to the state government”. Mayor M Anilkumar concurs. “It is a prime location, so there was proposal to build a shopping complex,” he says. “But, it was not taken forward due to objections from the health department.”

In its plea to the government, the Justice V R Krishna Iyer Movement had suggested that the ECDC be converted into a “satellite centre” of the RCC, Thiruvananthapuram. “It currently functions like a sub-unit, with facilities limited to initial tests. Augmented facilities and out-patient/tele consultation at the centre will transform the centre and help patients,” explains Sanil.

“We got a nod from the government, the plan was not implemented due to some objections from the authorities at the centre.” Sanil notes that once the Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC) in Kalamassery is upgraded, more oncologists will be appointed there. “Those doctors can come to ECDC, too, for consultation.”

Summing it up, Sanil says the ECDC is “not functioning in a proper manner”, adding that that the facility is just in name. “There should be an ambulance facility, at least, at the ECDC to shift patients to the CCRC,” he points out.

An official at the ECDC, however, maintains: “Currently, we have the required facilities at the centre. Many patients visit the centre for screening and early diagnosis. Of late, we have been witnessing more breast cancer cases, followed by thyroid cancer.”

The only ‘issue’, according the official is that of hygiene in the surroundings. “The waste from the Kochi corporation’s slaughterhouse in Kaloor flows through the drainage right next to the centre,” says the official. “Patients are forced to bear the stench. Despite raising several complaints, the issue remains unresolved.”

On an average, every day, 40 to 50 patients visit the ECDC, which functions from 9am to 4.30pm. “I underwent the first screening here six months ago,” says a 50-year-old man, from Vyttila, who is diagnosed with throat cancer.

“For further treatment, I am planning to go to the RCC in Thiruvananthapuram, where advanced facilities are available. Here, there is just one doctor, so it takes a lot of time for consultation. We have to wait for several hours.”

Fact file

RCC data on Early Cancer Detection Centre in Kochi (2020-21)

4,180 Number of people screened

366 Cases where cancer was detected

54 Pre-cancer detection (high risk)

190 Breast cancer

83 Metastatic lymphoma

42 Thyroid

34 Oral

Lymphoma: 9

Cervix: 6

Others: 2

