Fake payment app: Three held for cheating merchants

While transaction details show the fund has been transferred, in reality, the fund never gets credited to the account.

Published: 22nd September 2022 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2022 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Police arrested a three-member gang that used an app to dupe merchants in the city. Nimil George, 22, of Koothattukulam, Bitto Babu, 21, and Sreehari, 23, both of Piravom, were arrested by the Central police on Wednesday. Police said the accused used to make purchases at shops and convince merchants that they had made funds transfer to the account using an app.

While transaction details show the fund has been transferred, in reality, the fund never gets credited to the account. After purchasing the products, the gang will give their credit card to complete the transaction.
 Since they are giving a non-functional card intentionally, the trader will not be able to initiate a transaction. Meanwhile, the gang will ask for the NEFT details to transfer the amount.

