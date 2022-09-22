Home Cities Kochi

Ready for the big run, Kochi?

The city corporation and Soles of Kochi club will jointly organise the seventh edition of the Kochi Spice Coast Marathon on December 4, 2022. 

By Express News Service

Sponsored by Ageas Federal Life Insurance, the event expects at 5,000 participants. Organisers say three categories have been planned -- Full Marathon (42.2km), Half Marathon (21.1km) and Fun Run (5km). 

The marathons will be flagged off from Marine Drive and will end at the same point, after covering Durbar Hall Ground, Ravipuram, Therava, Naval Base and Willingdon Island.  

The event will have the support of the Kochi police and the District Tourism Promotion Councils. 
Registration will begin next week. For more details: www.spicecoastmarathon.com

