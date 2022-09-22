‘Teeth’ing issues or a ‘welcome’ pain 

Rajesh Abraham By

KOCHI: NRIs come to India not in search of their roots, they come for root-canal treatment. It may be a one-liner that circulated recently on social media, but it is also true that most NRKs are making it a point to get their dental check-up, root canal treatment and even implant surgery done whenever they are in Kerala.

The reasons are simple. It costs Rs 5,000-8,000 for root canal treatment in Kerala as against Rs 1.5 lakh-Rs 2 lakh in Europe. Though dental treatment has insurance coverage in most Western countries, the NRIs prefer a familiar ‘home’ dentist. Huge premiums in foreign countries are also a deterrent.

At least 5,000-6,000 expatriates seek dental care in Kerala every year, on average, it is learnt. Dr Jijo Paul, who runs a clinic in Aluva, told me he had 15 UK- and US-based NRKs visiting him in the past four months alone. Among them was a 101-year-old priest, who had a dental implant done in 2013, seeking a follow-up check-up. Dr Paul says Kerala, which offers affordable and reliable dental care, has immense potential for ‘dental tourism’.

Dental braces, too, present dentists in the state with a good business opportunity. A large number of NRIs bring their children to Kerala for fixing braces. They cost around Rs 50,000 compared to Rs 1.35-2.25 lakh in western countries.

A leading dentist said that, with a little push, dental tourism can attract foreign visitors, too. But there is a problem: Unlike in Western countries, in Kerala, and the rest of India, most dentists do not measure blood-sugar levels and other vital signs before proceeding to tooth extraction or root canal treatment. Unless strict rules are enforced on licensed dental practitioners, it will be tough to attract international clients.

HEARD ON THE STREET

It is learnt that a few road contractors in Kerala have reached Poland to ‘import’ the latest road construction/repair equipment from the European country. This, a little bird tells me, followed the directive by PWD Minister P A Mohamed Riyas that the contractors will have to repair the roads for seven years at their own expense if the roads break up in that period. Apparently, Poland offers cost-effective but high-precision road construction equipment. Now, how about ‘Don’t utter anything about Poland’.

