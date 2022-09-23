Actor Anna Ben writes to Pinarayi, seeks entry of Vypeen buses to Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Day after she wrote an open letter to CM Pinarayi Vijayan regarding denial of entry for private buses from Goshree Islands to the city, actor Anna Ben said her intention was to amplify the woes of Vypeen islanders that has been neglected for the past 18 years.

“I intended to highlight the issue and bring it to the CM’s attention. Protests and meetings, demanding a solution to the the issue, have been going on for more than 18 years, but nothing has been done,” said Anna. “We’ve to get off the bus at the High Court Junction, walk to the next bus stop and board another bus to reach our destination.

When I was a student at St Teresa’s College in 2013, I used to suffer the same plight,” said the 27-year-old, who lives in Nayarambalam. Vypeen MLA K N Unnikrishnan had raised the issue in the assembly in July, following which a high-level meeting was called by Transport Minister Antony Raju.

After the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre submitted a report recommending the entry of private buses from Vypeen to Kochi city beyond the High Court Junction, the minister supported the proposal.

“A report from the transport commissioner is yet to be submitted. We expect a favourable decision,” said Unnikrishnan. “Shortage of buses plying on the route, especially after late evening, is another major concern,” said Anna.

KOCHI: A Day after she wrote an open letter to CM Pinarayi Vijayan regarding denial of entry for private buses from Goshree Islands to the city, actor Anna Ben said her intention was to amplify the woes of Vypeen islanders that has been neglected for the past 18 years. “I intended to highlight the issue and bring it to the CM’s attention. Protests and meetings, demanding a solution to the the issue, have been going on for more than 18 years, but nothing has been done,” said Anna. “We’ve to get off the bus at the High Court Junction, walk to the next bus stop and board another bus to reach our destination. When I was a student at St Teresa’s College in 2013, I used to suffer the same plight,” said the 27-year-old, who lives in Nayarambalam. Vypeen MLA K N Unnikrishnan had raised the issue in the assembly in July, following which a high-level meeting was called by Transport Minister Antony Raju. After the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre submitted a report recommending the entry of private buses from Vypeen to Kochi city beyond the High Court Junction, the minister supported the proposal. “A report from the transport commissioner is yet to be submitted. We expect a favourable decision,” said Unnikrishnan. “Shortage of buses plying on the route, especially after late evening, is another major concern,” said Anna.