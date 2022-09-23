For the perfect voice

Arya U R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: We all have heard of the phrase, practice makes it perfect. It is the same for music too. In that regard, young prolific Carnatic vocalist NJ Nandini recently conducted a session to perfect and exercise the vocals for aspiring and experienced singers.

A total of 75 music aspirants from different age groups, starting from six to veterans, attended the event, Abhyaasaganam. With the participation of vocalists and music students from across the state, the event was a medium to refresh music sense and also a vocal workout for the attendees, says Nandini, who conceptualised and curated the 75-minute session. The music session explored Varnam, which is a core Carnatic music segment.

“Varnam has prior importance in the music learning and performance as it is sung as Abhyasaganam aka practice piece and Sabhaganam as a performing piece too. It fine-tunes the aesthetic knowledge of music when practised more and more. Also, I focused on Varnam as many young and teenage students lack the patience and perseverance to skill their lessons. Music students from several districts, including Kasaragod, Palakkad, Kottayam, Kollam and many more, participated. It turned out as a vocal workout session for all the participants regardless of age group,” says Nandini who plans to organise a second season soon.

Adding on about the first-of-its-kind event, the curator says practising Varnam improves clarity, knowledge about the notes, the balance of the voice paces and many more. “I have only incorporated 11 basic Varnams. It was a mic-less session. As a follow-up, I will be conducting a music carnival filled with fun activities and games to engage young musicians. These acts are to encourage more youngsters to take up and understand classical music as a serious learning practice,” adds the musician.



