LDF trying to make Kerala knowledge society: CPM

KOCHI: CPM state secretary MV Govindan on Thursday inaugurated the Trade Expo, organised by the Kolenchery Area Pravasi Cooperative Society (KAPS) in association with the cooperation department, industries department, NORKA and Business Kerala, at the Kaloor International Stadium in Kochi. During the function, Govindan said the LDF government has been trying to make Kerala a knowledge society and will implement all the 900 projects announced in the election manifesto within the next four years.