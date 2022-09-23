LDF trying to make Kerala knowledge society: CPM

KOCHI: CPM state secretary MV Govindan on Thursday inaugurated the Trade Expo, organised by the Kolenchery Area Pravasi Cooperative Society (KAPS) in association with the cooperation department, industries department, NORKA and Business Kerala, at the Kaloor International Stadium in Kochi.
During the function, Govindan said the LDF government has been trying to make Kerala a knowledge society and will implement all the 900 projects announced in the election manifesto within the next four years.
KOCHI: CPM state secretary MV Govindan on Thursday inaugurated the Trade Expo, organised by the Kolenchery Area Pravasi Cooperative Society (KAPS) in association with the cooperation department, industries department, NORKA and Business Kerala, at the Kaloor International Stadium in Kochi.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
SC to consider on October 10 plea to allow sale, purchase or use of permissible firecrackers
SC stays proceedings against former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa in graft case
BJP leader's son arrested for killing receptionist at his resort in Uttarakhand
NIA Court rejects Varavara Rao's plea to go to Hyderabad for eye surgery
Economists see RBI delivering another 50 bps rate hike on Sep 30