Eagle Eye to watch illegal drones

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Flying drones in the state at designated places will no longer be easy as they can be hacked at any point of time, thanks to Eagle Eye. The anti-drone mobile vehicle developed by the drone forensics department of the Kerala Police was launched by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at cOcOn on Friday. The system is designed to track and hack the drones that fly without prior permission from the police. “The anti-drone system works by detecting and neutralising drones operating without permission. Eagle Eye can detect and deactivate drones of any size within a radius of 5km. Drones are GPS- or remote-controlled with radio frequencies and can be intercepted by using RF sensors and radar detection technology,” said Manoj Abraham. It’s for the first time that a police force in India has rolled out such a vehicle with the aim of preventing drone attacks and unauthorised drones.