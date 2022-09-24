Home Cities Kochi

Eagle Eye to watch illegal drones

The system is designed to track and hack the drones that fly without prior permission from the police.

Published: 24th September 2022 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2022 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurating the Eagle Eye project launched by the drone forensics department of the Kerala Police  | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Flying drones in the state at designated places will no longer be easy as they can be hacked at any point of time, thanks to Eagle Eye. The anti-drone mobile vehicle developed by the drone forensics department of the Kerala Police was launched by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at cOcOn on Friday.

“The anti-drone system works by detecting and neutralising drones operating without permission. Eagle Eye can detect and deactivate drones of any size within a radius of 5km.

Drones are GPS- or remote-controlled with radio frequencies and can be intercepted by using RF sensors and radar detection technology,” said Manoj Abraham. It’s for the first time that a police force in India has rolled out such a vehicle with the aim of preventing drone attacks and unauthorised drones.

