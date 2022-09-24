Kochi to have Rs 2,000 crore sports city in 50 acres

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A sports city, which will house various facilities including outdoor and indoor courts, wellness and fitness centres and a high-altitude training centre, is coming up in over 50 acres of land in Kochi.

The Rs 2,000-crore project is coming up in the land identified between the Seaport-Airport Road and National Highway-544. It will be established under private ownership.

Ernakulam District Collector Renu Raj held a meeting with officials of various departments and stakeholders to take stock of the progress of the sports city project on Friday. Ernakulam MLA T J Vinod, GCDA chairman K Chandran Pillai, GCDA secretary Abdul Malik and ADM S Shajahan attended the meeting. “The sports city will come up in an area of 50 acres with an investment of `2,000 crore,” an official release said.

The sports city will also have facilities like a spa, clubhouse and a sustainment compound, it said.

Sometime in 2016, there were reports about a sports city project funded by a group of private investors led by cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar.

However, it fizzled out due to various reasons including a lack of funding support. It was planned to come up in a 25-acre plot near the Aroor-Edappally bypass on the outskirts of the city. Separately, in January 2020, hockey star P R Sreejesh also announced a ‘sports city’ in a two-acre plot in Infopark Phase-2. As per the plan, the sports city will have an artificial football turf and a roller-skating facility.

In its second phase, Sreejesh’s Sports City will have 10 world-class badminton courts, a basketball court, and table tennis, billiards and snooker tables. Ernakulam district administration has not fixed any time frame for the start or the completion of the sports city project.

