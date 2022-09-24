Home Cities Kochi

Kochi to have Rs 2,000 crore sports city in 50 acres

Land for facility marked between Seaport-Airport Road & NH-544; officials directed to review progress of project

Published: 24th September 2022 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2022 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Hockey Stick

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A sports city, which will house various facilities including outdoor and indoor courts, wellness and fitness centres and a high-altitude training centre, is coming up in over 50 acres of land in Kochi.
The Rs 2,000-crore project is coming up in the land identified between the Seaport-Airport Road and National Highway-544. It will be established under private ownership.

Ernakulam District Collector Renu Raj held a meeting with officials of various departments and stakeholders to take stock of the progress of the sports city project on Friday. Ernakulam MLA T J Vinod, GCDA chairman K Chandran Pillai, GCDA secretary Abdul Malik and ADM S Shajahan attended the meeting. “The sports city will come up in an area of 50 acres with an investment of `2,000 crore,” an official release said.

The sports city will also have facilities like a spa, clubhouse and a sustainment compound, it said.
Sometime in 2016, there were reports about a sports city project funded by a group of private investors led by cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar.

However, it fizzled out due to various reasons including a lack of funding support. It was planned to come up in a 25-acre plot near the Aroor-Edappally bypass on the outskirts of the city. Separately, in January 2020, hockey star P R Sreejesh also announced a ‘sports city’ in a two-acre plot in Infopark Phase-2. As per the plan, the sports city will have an artificial football turf and a roller-skating facility.

In its second phase, Sreejesh’s Sports City will have 10 world-class badminton courts, a basketball court, and table tennis, billiards and snooker tables. Ernakulam district administration has not fixed any time frame for the start or the completion of the sports city project.

FULLY-EQUIPPED
The sports city  will house various facilities including outdoor and indoor courts, wellness and fitness centres and a high-altitude training centre. It will also have a spa, clubhouse and a sustainment compound

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
SDRF personnel recover the body of a female resort receptionist, who was murdered allegedly by the resort owner (Photo | PTI)
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist found in Cheela canal
A vehicle stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (Photo | PTI)
Rains drench Delhi for third consecutive day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi flays ‘urban Naxals’ for stalling progress in Gujarat
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)
Punjab governor, AAP spar over special assembly session on September 27

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp