Nadan but modern
Cocktails come in many flavours, not just fruity or sweet, sometimes they can be spicy, salty and rich in flavours just like street food. Here are some cocktails inspired by Malayali and Indian palate, infused with our spices and coconuts.
Sunset Cocktail
Ingredients
FOR THE RIM:
- Coconut Oil to brush the rim
- Jaggery, 1/4 tsp
- Salt, a pinch
- Fennel Seeds, 1/4 tsp, ground
FOR THE DRINK:
- Ice
- Bacardi Coconut Rum, 2.5oz
- Bombay Sapphire Gin, 1oz
- Lime, half, squeezed
- Ginger Beer, 3/4 cup
- Midori Melon Liqueur, a splash
- Blue Curacao, a splash
- Beet Juice, a splash
Garnishes: Rose Petals and Lime Peel
Method: In a small bowl, mix the ground fennel seeds, jaggery, and salt. Spread onto a plate.
Grab a cooler glass and spread a little bit of coconut oil around the top of the rim then roll the glass in the spices to evenly coat the rim. Keep in the freezer until your drink is mixed.
Grab a shaker and fill it with ice
Pour in the Bacardi coconut rum, Bombay Sapphire gin, and lime juice. Give it a good shake then pour it into your cold glass.
Pour in the ginger beer then add the splash of midori followed by the splash of blue curacao and beet juice.
Top with rose petals and add in a lime peel.
Kulukki Sarbath Gin and Tonic
Ingredients
- Simple syrup: 15 ml ( or maple syrup)
- Dry gin: 60ml
- Soaked basil seeds: 1- 2 teaspoons
- Green chilli: 1 slit, lengthwise
- Lime juice: 1 tablespoon
- Tonic: as needed
- Salt
- Lemon for garnish
Method:
In a cocktail shaker, add gin, lime juice, simple syrup, salt, slit green chilli and 2 ice cubes. Shake well for 5-6 seconds.
Carefully strain the contents into a glass with more ice cubes. Add 1-2 teaspoons of soaked and now puffed basil seeds. Top up with tonic and give it all a light stir.
Garnish with a slice of lime and chilli.
Coconut Mojito
- 6 fresh mint leaves
- 3 lime wedges
- 1 teaspoon brown sugar
- 1¼ ounce (2 1/2 tablespoons) white rum
- ½ ounce (1 tablespoon) coconut rum
- 1 ounce (2 tablespoons) cream of coconut
- Ice
- 1 cup chilled club soda
Garnishes: lime wedge, fresh mint leaves, a pinch of grated coconut
Method:
Muddle 6 fresh mint leaves, 3 lime wedges, and brown sugar in the bottom of a cocktail shaker. Add white rum, coconut rum, and cream of coconut. Fill the shaker with ice, and stir vigorously until chilled. Strain mixture into a tall glass, and top with chilled club soda.
Curry leaf Margarita
Ingredients:
- Curry leaves: 5-8
- Tequila- 45 ml
- Pineapple juice - 20ml
Method:
Combine all the ingredients in a shaker. Serve chilled. Simple!