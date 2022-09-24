Home Cities Kochi

Mixology

Published: 24th September 2022

By Express News Service

Nadan but modern
Cocktails come in many flavours, not just fruity or sweet, sometimes they can be spicy, salty and rich in flavours just like street food. Here are some cocktails inspired by Malayali and Indian palate, infused with our spices and coconuts.

Sunset Cocktail

Ingredients 

FOR THE RIM:

  • Coconut Oil to brush the rim
  • Jaggery, 1/4 tsp
  • Salt, a pinch
  • Fennel Seeds, 1/4 tsp, ground

FOR THE DRINK:

  • Ice
  • Bacardi Coconut Rum, 2.5oz
  • Bombay Sapphire Gin, 1oz
  • Lime, half, squeezed
  • Ginger Beer, 3/4 cup
  • Midori Melon Liqueur, a splash
  • Blue Curacao, a splash
  • Beet Juice, a splash

Garnishes: Rose Petals and Lime Peel

Method: In a small bowl, mix the ground fennel seeds, jaggery, and salt. Spread onto a plate.

Grab a cooler glass and spread a little bit of coconut oil around the top of the rim then roll the glass in the spices to evenly coat the rim. Keep in the freezer until your drink is mixed.

Grab a shaker and fill it with ice 

Pour in the Bacardi coconut rum, Bombay Sapphire gin, and lime juice. Give it a good shake then pour it into your cold glass.

Pour in the ginger beer then add the splash of midori followed by the splash of blue curacao and beet juice.

Top with rose petals and add in a lime peel.

Kulukki Sarbath Gin and Tonic

Ingredients

  • Simple syrup: 15 ml ( or maple syrup)
  • Dry gin: 60ml
  • Soaked basil seeds: 1- 2 teaspoons
  • Green chilli: 1 slit, lengthwise
  • Lime juice: 1 tablespoon
  • Tonic: as needed
  • Salt
  • Lemon for garnish

Method:

In a cocktail shaker, add gin, lime juice, simple syrup, salt, slit green chilli and 2 ice cubes. Shake well for 5-6 seconds.

Carefully strain the contents into a glass with more ice cubes. Add 1-2 teaspoons of soaked and now puffed basil seeds. Top up with tonic and give it all a light stir.

Garnish with a slice of lime and chilli.

Coconut Mojito

  • 6 fresh mint leaves
  • 3 lime wedges
  • 1 teaspoon brown sugar
  • 1¼ ounce (2 1/2 tablespoons)  white rum
  • ½ ounce (1 tablespoon)  coconut rum
  • 1 ounce (2 tablespoons) cream of coconut
  • Ice
  • 1 cup chilled club soda

Garnishes: lime wedge, fresh mint leaves, a pinch of grated coconut

Method:

Muddle 6 fresh mint leaves, 3 lime wedges, and brown sugar in the bottom of a cocktail shaker. Add white rum, coconut rum, and cream of coconut. Fill the shaker with ice, and stir vigorously until chilled. Strain mixture into a tall glass, and top with chilled club soda.

Curry leaf Margarita

Ingredients:

  • Curry leaves: 5-8
  • Tequila- 45 ml
  • Pineapple juice - 20ml

Method: 

Combine all the ingredients in a shaker. Serve chilled. Simple!

