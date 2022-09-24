By Express News Service

Nadan but modern

Cocktails come in many flavours, not just fruity or sweet, sometimes they can be spicy, salty and rich in flavours just like street food. Here are some cocktails inspired by Malayali and Indian palate, infused with our spices and coconuts.

Sunset Cocktail

Ingredients

FOR THE RIM:

Coconut Oil to brush the rim

Jaggery, 1/4 tsp

Salt, a pinch

Fennel Seeds, 1/4 tsp, ground

FOR THE DRINK:

Ice

Bacardi Coconut Rum, 2.5oz

Bombay Sapphire Gin, 1oz

Lime, half, squeezed

Ginger Beer, 3/4 cup

Midori Melon Liqueur, a splash

Blue Curacao, a splash

Beet Juice, a splash

Garnishes: Rose Petals and Lime Peel

Method: In a small bowl, mix the ground fennel seeds, jaggery, and salt. Spread onto a plate.

Grab a cooler glass and spread a little bit of coconut oil around the top of the rim then roll the glass in the spices to evenly coat the rim. Keep in the freezer until your drink is mixed.

Grab a shaker and fill it with ice

Pour in the Bacardi coconut rum, Bombay Sapphire gin, and lime juice. Give it a good shake then pour it into your cold glass.

Pour in the ginger beer then add the splash of midori followed by the splash of blue curacao and beet juice.

Top with rose petals and add in a lime peel.

Kulukki Sarbath Gin and Tonic

Ingredients

Simple syrup: 15 ml ( or maple syrup)

Dry gin: 60ml

Soaked basil seeds: 1- 2 teaspoons

Green chilli: 1 slit, lengthwise

Lime juice: 1 tablespoon

Tonic: as needed

Salt

Lemon for garnish

Method:

In a cocktail shaker, add gin, lime juice, simple syrup, salt, slit green chilli and 2 ice cubes. Shake well for 5-6 seconds.

Carefully strain the contents into a glass with more ice cubes. Add 1-2 teaspoons of soaked and now puffed basil seeds. Top up with tonic and give it all a light stir.

Garnish with a slice of lime and chilli.

Coconut Mojito

6 fresh mint leaves

3 lime wedges

1 teaspoon brown sugar

1¼ ounce (2 1/2 tablespoons) white rum

½ ounce (1 tablespoon) coconut rum

1 ounce (2 tablespoons) cream of coconut

Ice

1 cup chilled club soda

Garnishes: lime wedge, fresh mint leaves, a pinch of grated coconut

Method:

Muddle 6 fresh mint leaves, 3 lime wedges, and brown sugar in the bottom of a cocktail shaker. Add white rum, coconut rum, and cream of coconut. Fill the shaker with ice, and stir vigorously until chilled. Strain mixture into a tall glass, and top with chilled club soda.

Curry leaf Margarita

Ingredients:

Curry leaves: 5-8

Tequila- 45 ml

Pineapple juice - 20ml

Method:

Combine all the ingredients in a shaker. Serve chilled. Simple!

Nadan but modern Cocktails come in many flavours, not just fruity or sweet, sometimes they can be spicy, salty and rich in flavours just like street food. Here are some cocktails inspired by Malayali and Indian palate, infused with our spices and coconuts. Sunset Cocktail Ingredients FOR THE RIM: Coconut Oil to brush the rim Jaggery, 1/4 tsp Salt, a pinch Fennel Seeds, 1/4 tsp, ground FOR THE DRINK: Ice Bacardi Coconut Rum, 2.5oz Bombay Sapphire Gin, 1oz Lime, half, squeezed Ginger Beer, 3/4 cup Midori Melon Liqueur, a splash Blue Curacao, a splash Beet Juice, a splash Garnishes: Rose Petals and Lime Peel Method: In a small bowl, mix the ground fennel seeds, jaggery, and salt. Spread onto a plate. Grab a cooler glass and spread a little bit of coconut oil around the top of the rim then roll the glass in the spices to evenly coat the rim. Keep in the freezer until your drink is mixed. Grab a shaker and fill it with ice Pour in the Bacardi coconut rum, Bombay Sapphire gin, and lime juice. Give it a good shake then pour it into your cold glass. Pour in the ginger beer then add the splash of midori followed by the splash of blue curacao and beet juice. Top with rose petals and add in a lime peel. Kulukki Sarbath Gin and Tonic Ingredients Simple syrup: 15 ml ( or maple syrup) Dry gin: 60ml Soaked basil seeds: 1- 2 teaspoons Green chilli: 1 slit, lengthwise Lime juice: 1 tablespoon Tonic: as needed Salt Lemon for garnish Method: In a cocktail shaker, add gin, lime juice, simple syrup, salt, slit green chilli and 2 ice cubes. Shake well for 5-6 seconds. Carefully strain the contents into a glass with more ice cubes. Add 1-2 teaspoons of soaked and now puffed basil seeds. Top up with tonic and give it all a light stir. Garnish with a slice of lime and chilli. Coconut Mojito 6 fresh mint leaves 3 lime wedges 1 teaspoon brown sugar 1¼ ounce (2 1/2 tablespoons) white rum ½ ounce (1 tablespoon) coconut rum 1 ounce (2 tablespoons) cream of coconut Ice 1 cup chilled club soda Garnishes: lime wedge, fresh mint leaves, a pinch of grated coconut Method: Muddle 6 fresh mint leaves, 3 lime wedges, and brown sugar in the bottom of a cocktail shaker. Add white rum, coconut rum, and cream of coconut. Fill the shaker with ice, and stir vigorously until chilled. Strain mixture into a tall glass, and top with chilled club soda. Curry leaf Margarita Ingredients: Curry leaves: 5-8 Tequila- 45 ml Pineapple juice - 20ml Method: Combine all the ingredients in a shaker. Serve chilled. Simple!