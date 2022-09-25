Home Cities Kochi

Faster trains will reduce travel time in Kerala: V Muraleedharan

The country needs faster transportation system for development and the Union government has undertaken a mega project for development of road network in the country, he said.

Published: 25th September 2022 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2022 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister V Muraleedharan after the seminar in Kochi on Saturday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Railways has initiated steps to reduce the travel time from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod to four hours and Kerala will have trains that can run at a speed of 160km per hour soon, said Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan in Kochi on Saturday.

“The future of K-Rail semi-high speed rail project planned by Kerala government is uncertain. However, the railways has initiated steps to introduce faster rail traffic. The signalling system is being modernised for this purpose.

The rail coach factory at Perambur in Tamil Nadu is manufacturing coaches that are faster, lighter and safer, he said while inaugurating a seminar on the Vision and Mission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi organised by the BJP at Bharat Hotel in Kochi.

The country needs faster transportation system for development and the Union government has undertaken a mega project for development of road network in the country, he said. The minister said the developmental project of Ernakulam North railway station will bring a huge transformation. The station will have modern facilities and a 250m-long walkway to connect it with the Kochi Metro Rail Lisie Junction station. The walkway will have shopping centres on both sides. India has grown as the fifth largest economy in the world overtaking England and in 10 years, we will be the third largest economy, he said.

