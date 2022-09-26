Following brawl at musical show, man stabs 24-year-old to death in Kochi

Home Cities Kochi

Victim had intervened when accused, his friends were found misbehaving with a woman 

Forensic experts collecting evidence from the murder scene at Kaloor on Sunday | A Sanesh

KOCHI: A 24-year-old Palluruthy native was stabbed to death following a brawl during a musical laser show in the early hours of Sunday. It was the sixth murder in Kochi in 45 days. The deceased, Rajesh, was the light and sound technical staffer of Port Leaf company, which organised the musical laser show event at the open ground near Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium at Kaloor.

The police have launched a search for the suspect Muhammad Hussain K A, a native of Puthukkai, Kasaragod and his friend who accompanied him when the incident took place. The Palarivattom police have registered a case in connection with the incident.

“A large crowd had attended the musical laser show that started at 7pm on Saturday. During the event, Hussain and his friends were found misbehaving with a woman. Rajesh intervened and warned them. Following this, they left the place. The organisers claim Hussain was in an inebriated condition,” said a police officer. 

After the event concluded, Hussain and his friends returned to the venue and picked up a quarrel with Rajesh and the other staff of the organising company between 12.15am and 12.45am on Sunday, according to the FIR registered based on the statement given by the colleague of the deceased person. 

“As per the witness statement, Hussain took out a sharp-edged object which looked like a knife from his pocket and stabbed Rajesh multiple times. Though Rajesh was rushed to a nearby hospital, he died by around 5am,” the officer said.

An investigation team is formed and the photographs of the suspect have been passed on to all police stations. Though the police initially registered the FIR under IPC sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (act done by multiple persons), section 302 (murder) was included following Rajesh’s death. The accused was staying at an apartment in Aluva. 

S Sasidharan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kochi, said the police team is after the accused. 

“The attack was a retaliation following the brawl at the music event. We have collected information about the person who stabbed the victim and who accompanied him. We will soon arrest him. Our initial probe did not reveal any criminal antecedent of the person who stabbed Rajesh. Whether the accused persons had consumed liquor or drugs can be confirmed only after their arrest and subsequent interrogation,” he said.
The body was handed over to relatives after postmortem examination.

Recent murders in Kochi

  • August 10: A Kollam native youth was stabbed to death with a broken bottle following an argument near the Ernakulam Town Hall
  • August 14: A Varapuzha native youth died after being stabbed with a knife in the Ernakulam South area      
  • August 16: The body of a youth, who was allegedly killed following a dispute over money from 
  • drug deal, was found from an apartment in Kakkanad
  • August 28: A Palakkad native was beaten to death at Nettoor on suspicion of having affair with the accused person’s wife
  • September 10: A youth was stabbed to death in the city following a dispute between two groups over an Instagram post.
