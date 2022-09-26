Home Cities Kochi

Students moot business ideas at Kochi Trade Expo

On Sunday, the expo saw students from five colleges in the city presenting innovative business ideas in the segment called ‘Udyamam’.

Published: 26th September 2022

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The five-day Trade Expo, organised by Kolenchery Area Pravasi Cooperative Society in association with the State Cooperation Department, Industries Department, NORKA and Business Kerala, at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium at Kaloor will conclude on Monday.  

On Sunday, the expo saw students from five colleges in the city presenting innovative business ideas in the segment called ‘Udyamam’. The ideas included the development of bio-fuels with social, economic and environmental considerations, apps to streamline food delivery, digital marketplaces to consolidate services of local artisans and artists and customised smooth delivery networks. “The students came up with ideas like an app to connect the elderly and the abandoned with agencies that provide care and an organic farming community,” said the organisers. 

