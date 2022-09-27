Heart care after Covid

Dr Sandeep R Sharma By

The Covid pandemic has wreaked havoc on human lives around the globe, and we have been suffering both physically and emotionally due to its effects. The evidence suggests Covid patients may still be suffering from health issues several weeks after recovering from the infection. This condition is called post-Covid syndrome or long Covid. As a result of its effects on the cardiovascular system, it is one of the most alarming causes of mortality and morbidity.

KOCHI: It has been found that Covid affects the cardiovascular system of asymptomatic and symptomatic patients. Since the disease was first reported, cardiovascular disease (CVD) deaths have climbed. And this trend is expected to continue as it confirms that Covid has infected everyone. CVD has climbed and 20-30% of patients admitted for Covid also reported heart-related issues.

The Affairs(VA) study by Ziad Al-Aly (the largest epidemiological study) which compared the outcomes of 1,50,000 veterans who recovered from active Covid with uninfected peers, demonstrated that symptomatic patients had 20-fold risk of clot-related disorders and pulmonary oedema compared to uninfected peers. Patients who had mild symptoms and were under home care had an 8 per cent increase in the rate of heart attacks and a 2% increase in strokes.

Post-Covid symptoms of heart disease

The most common symptoms are profound fatigue, chest pain, palpitation and persistent breathlessness. Symptomatic patients should undergo an ECG, chest-X ray, echocardiogram, blood tests like troponin, NT-pro BNP, D-dimer, and in rare cases, a cardiac MRI after consultation with their physician.

Risks and impacts

Various studies have found that Covid can affect the cardiovascular system of those infected. This can happen in both hospitalised and mildly symptomatic patients. The most visible problems are thrombotic disorders such as blood clots in the heart and lungs, inflammatory heart disease such as swelling of the heart, and dysrhythmia such as atrial fibrillation.

Recovery

The conditions of a vast majority of patients can be brought under control by early diagnosis, proper treatment, and regular follow-ups. Studies have found that cardiac involvement was comparable in males and females. But mortality was found to be more in males.

Managing heart health

The most important aspect is identifying post-Covid cardiac issues. This can be done by critically assessing one’s daily activities.

Never neglect any symptoms like chest pain, palpitation, fatigue or breathlessness that arise after a Covid infection. Consult a physician and get it evaluated accordingly. It is better to avoid intense cardiovascular exercise for 2-3 months after the Covid illness. Start your workout slowly and increase the duration and intensity of the exercise gradually. Take plenty of water. Avoid junk food and include fruits and vegetables in your diet.

Precaution before vaccination

Cardiac patients can take all of their regular medications before the vaccination. However, it is always preferable to check the patient’s prothrombin time or INR (international normalised ratio) before immunisation, especially if they are using oral anticoagulants like warfarin. If the INR is high, it might increase the risk of a hematoma at the site of injection.

What about children

The chances of contracting Covid are less in children compared to adults. But the entity called multi-inflammatory syndrome in children (MISC) can occur as a result of overactivity of the immune system after Covid. It can affect the heart causing pericarditis, myocarditis, heart failure, shock, and even mortality. Early identification and treatment with steroids and immunoglobulins can be a game changer.

