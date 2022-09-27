Home Cities Kochi

The jungle hook

Forests have always held a mystique charm, as ideal getaways to cut off from the rigmarole of life. Earlier, it was mostly the youth who headed to the woods.

Published: 27th September 2022 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2022 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: Forests have always held a mystique charm, as ideal getaways to cut off from the rigmarole of life. Earlier, it was mostly the youth who headed to the woods. Now, however, an increasing number of families are seeking to crash on nature’s lap. 

The Forest Cottage situated at Neriamangalam is one such destination. “We are getting a lot of bookings from families who love to spend quality time in the nooks of jungles,” Thomas Vacha, owner of travel and event management company Weekend Planner in Kochi. “In a month, we get over 20 bookings,” he says. “October to December is the peak season.” 

Thomas says some tourists are eager to spot animals, such as elephants. Some others prefer to spend time in silence, soaking in nature’s positivity. “For forest-based experiences, mid-level packages are priced at Rs 2,200, including food. Forest Cottage is a prime example,” he adds. 

“Birding spots such as Thattekad are also quite popular. Then, there are tourists who opt for bungalows inside the forests in places such as Gavi and Marayoor.” Camping, too, has been trending in Kerala. Hadlee Renjith, a naturalist who has been conducting herping tours in Munnar, says: “I get camping enquiries from families; many of them come for the sunrise experience. Meesapulimala has become one sought-after spot for sunrise. Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary, of course, is another favourite of nature lovers.” 

Hadlee, who runs a travel company named Resplendent Experiences, says herping or the act of watching amphibians and reptiles is gaining popularity among many youngsters and families.  ‘Forest bathing’ is another concept that is finding resonance in Kerala. Quite popular in Karnataka, the idea is to take mindful strolls in the woods, or meditate under the trees -- absorbing the sounds, smell and sights of the forest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)
HC restrains AAP, its leaders from levelling defamatory allegations against LG Saxena
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court live-streams constitution bench proceedings
Police on Tuesday launched operation against the Popular Front of India in various districts of the state. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Several PFI activists arrested in NIA round two raids across states
Congress party's Jaipur jeopardy: In this file image Rahul Gandhi waves to the crowd as Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot looks on during a rally. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rebellion puts question mark on Gehlot's future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp