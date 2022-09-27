The jungle hook

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Forests have always held a mystique charm, as ideal getaways to cut off from the rigmarole of life. Earlier, it was mostly the youth who headed to the woods. Now, however, an increasing number of families are seeking to crash on nature’s lap.

The Forest Cottage situated at Neriamangalam is one such destination. “We are getting a lot of bookings from families who love to spend quality time in the nooks of jungles,” Thomas Vacha, owner of travel and event management company Weekend Planner in Kochi. “In a month, we get over 20 bookings,” he says. “October to December is the peak season.”

Thomas says some tourists are eager to spot animals, such as elephants. Some others prefer to spend time in silence, soaking in nature’s positivity. “For forest-based experiences, mid-level packages are priced at Rs 2,200, including food. Forest Cottage is a prime example,” he adds.

“Birding spots such as Thattekad are also quite popular. Then, there are tourists who opt for bungalows inside the forests in places such as Gavi and Marayoor.” Camping, too, has been trending in Kerala. Hadlee Renjith, a naturalist who has been conducting herping tours in Munnar, says: “I get camping enquiries from families; many of them come for the sunrise experience. Meesapulimala has become one sought-after spot for sunrise. Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary, of course, is another favourite of nature lovers.”

Hadlee, who runs a travel company named Resplendent Experiences, says herping or the act of watching amphibians and reptiles is gaining popularity among many youngsters and families. ‘Forest bathing’ is another concept that is finding resonance in Kerala. Quite popular in Karnataka, the idea is to take mindful strolls in the woods, or meditate under the trees -- absorbing the sounds, smell and sights of the forest.

