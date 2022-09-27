Home Cities Kochi

Trip tease

TNIE takes a look at off-beat trends in Kerala’s tourism circles

Published: 27th September 2022 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2022 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: When Sajna Ali, 36, took off on her first solo trip in 2014, from Thiruvananthapuram to Odisha and back, little did she know it would be the beginning of an exciting phase in her life. 

Though the techie had planned the trip along with a few friends, they backed out at the last moment due to personal reasons. Sajna, however, decided to go ahead. “That’s when the travel bug bit me,” she says. 

Thereon, Sajna continued exploring unknown lands, all by herself. Seeing the Facebook snaps from her journeys across India, requests from women travel enthusiasts started flooding her inbox. Thus, the Appooppanthaadi ‘ladies only’ travel group was born in 2016. 

“Just like the Appooppanthadi or milkweed fluff that flits about where the wind takes it, our philosophy is to travel wherever wanderlust takes us,” says Sajna, who is a mother of a toddler. 

The group’s first planned trip was a one-day excursion to Thenmala in Kollam. “I put up a post ahead of the trip, and about eight women joined me. The enthusiasm and excitement of these first-time travellers motivated me to organise more of such trips.”  

Appooppanthaadi  has so far organised over 400 trips, giving about  4,300 women a unique opportunity to travel across India. “We are planning to cover the northeast. We are also eyeing some unexplored destinations of Chhattisgarh and Odisha,” says Sajna, who was a software engineer at Technopark.  

Sajna recently organised international trips to Bali and Maldives, too. “Next, we will be heading to Thailand and Nepal. We intend to complete the Asian circuit, and then move on to Europe,” she says. 
While planning a trip, Sajna charts the route and organises pickups and drop-offs, vehicles, tour guides, food and accommodation. “We try to keep the trips pocket-friendly so that more women can afford the packages,” she says. “Travelling helps in self-liberation. I want more women to experience the empowering effect of exploration.”

