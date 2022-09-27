Yoga & culinary tours

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Women tour guides are a rarity. However, in Kerala, the traditional male bastion has been breached, with a growing number of women guides, who not only escort domestic and internal tourists but also conduct independent tours.

Kochi-based Remya Mohan is a prime example. She has been working as a professional tour guide since 2018. A birder, she has also been anchoring birding tours for foreign tourists.

One of Remya’s focus areas is ‘yoga tourism’, which has many takers. “Earlier, I was into the hospitality industry. However, I was always interested in being a guide and used to accompany tour managers.”

“During a ‘medical tourism’ trip organised for foreign tourists, I got hooked on the profession. In 2018, I obtained a government-approved tourist guide licence,” she adds.

Culinary tours are set to emerge as the next big thing, Remya believes. “Food trails are being planned in the Malabar region,” she adds.

Remya has been working as a guide for many major travel companies, and also several Israel- and US-based companies. “Next month, I will be accompanying a group of Israeli women tourists,” she adds.

Remya says she enjoys this freelance occupation as she loves to travel and finds the work stress-free. “Also, one gets the opportunity to interact with people from different cultures. More women should explore profession,” she says.

