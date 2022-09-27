Home Cities Kochi

Yoga & culinary tours

Kochi-based Remya Mohan is a prime example. She has been working as a professional tour guide since 2018.

Published: 27th September 2022 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2022 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: Women tour guides are a rarity. However, in Kerala, the traditional male bastion has been breached, with a growing number of women guides, who not only escort domestic and internal tourists but also conduct independent tours. 

Kochi-based Remya Mohan is a prime example. She has been working as a professional tour guide since 2018. A birder, she has also been anchoring birding tours for foreign tourists.

 One of Remya’s focus areas is ‘yoga tourism’, which has many takers. “Earlier, I was into the hospitality industry.  However, I was always interested in being a guide and used to accompany tour managers.” 
“During a ‘medical tourism’ trip organised for foreign tourists,  I got hooked on the profession. In 2018, I obtained a government-approved tourist guide licence,” she adds. 

Culinary tours are set to emerge as the next big thing, Remya believes. “Food trails are being planned in the Malabar region,” she adds.

Remya has been working as a guide for many major travel companies, and also several Israel- and US-based companies. “Next month, I will be accompanying a group of Israeli women tourists,” she adds. 
Remya says she enjoys this freelance occupation as she loves to travel and finds the work stress-free. “Also, one gets the opportunity to interact with people from different cultures. More women should explore profession,” she says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)
HC restrains AAP, its leaders from levelling defamatory allegations against LG Saxena
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court live-streams constitution bench proceedings
Police on Tuesday launched operation against the Popular Front of India in various districts of the state. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Several PFI activists arrested in NIA round two raids across states
Congress party's Jaipur jeopardy: In this file image Rahul Gandhi waves to the crowd as Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot looks on during a rally. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rebellion puts question mark on Gehlot's future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp