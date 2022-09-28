Home Cities Kochi

CMFRI develops natural remedy for fatty liver disease

The nutraceutical does not have any side effects as established by detailed preclinical trials.

Published: 28th September 2022 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2022 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Liver

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has developed a nutraceutical product from seaweeds to treat non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. The product, CadalminTM LivCure extract, is a unique blend of natural bioactive ingredients extracted from seaweeds with an eco-friendly green technology to improve liver health. This is the ninth product developed by CMFRI from marine organisms to combat lifestyle diseases. Out of these nutraceuticals, eight products are from seaweeds and one from green mussel.

The research was led by principal scientist Kajal Chakraborty. “Pre-clinical trials showed that LivCure extract has the potential to inhibit different enzymes and various target receptors associated with dyslipidemia and pathophysiology leading to fatty liver disease. The product helps improve liver health, reduce the disposition of fatty substances and maintain other liver/lipid parameters within the clinically acceptable limits”, he said.

The nutraceutical does not have any side effects as established by detailed preclinical trials. “It has proved that long-term oral administration of this product will not lead to general organ or systemic toxicity,” said Chakraborty.

