Kerala gets first Radon geo-station

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala’s first ever radon geo-station, developed by the Radiological Physics and Advisory Division of Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) in Mumbai, was installed on Tuesday on the Cusat campus in Thrikkakkara.

The station has been set up as part of an ongoing project on the solar-powered ‘Indian Network of Detection of Radon Anomaly for Seismic Alert (INDRA-SA)’. “A network of 100 such stations is being built in different parts of the country to explore the possibility of earthquake prediction. This facility will detect the presence of Radon and send the data directly to the monitoring centre at BARC,” said Rhine Kumar A K, Cusat radiation safety officer.

Radon is produced by the radioactive decaying of Uranium and Thorium, which is present in variable concentrations on most rock and soil.

