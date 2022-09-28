Much-delayed Water Metro ferries likely to roll out by mid-October

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The much-delayed Water Metro of the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) is expected to roll out on the High Court-Bolgatty-Vypeen route by October mid-week.According to the KMRL officials, Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) will deliver the fifth and final vessel in the first batch by October first week. The CSL has agreed to construct 23 boats for the Water Metro service.

“After receiving the fifth vessel, a trial run will be initiated on the route, and we hope to begin the service by October third-week. The construction work of the High Court and Vypeen terminals is nearing completion,” said an official with the KMRL.

Though the initial plan was to launch the Water Metro service in December 2019, KMRL had to revise the deadline several times due to various reasons, including the late delivery of ferries by the CSL and the pandemic.

The officials reckoned that when the demand for a third Ro-Ro on the Vypeen-Fort Kochi route is rising, boat services from the island to the mainland (Fort Kochi or Ernakulam) have immense potential.“The State Water Transport Department (SWTD) operates services on the same route with a minimum fare of Rs.6 and a maximum fare of Rs12. KMRL needs to strategically fix its fares to attract passengers,” said Ebenser Chullikkatt of the NGO Greater Cochin Development Watch. According to the KMRL officials, charges for the ferry are yet to be fixed.

The officials also said the renovation of the walkway near the High Court terminal is progressing.“At the Vypeen terminal, we are re-arranging the Ro-Ro ticketing counter. We are also ensuring that long queues of vehicles waiting for the Ro-Ro are not blocking the road. The tarring of the road is also ongoing,” said a KMRL official.

The officials said that KMRL is yet to decide on which route it would begin the service next.Meanwhile, a source said that the construction of the terminals at the Kakkanad and Vytilla corridors has been completed and the company awaits the delivery of the vessels from the shipyard.Construction of jetties at islands, Fort Kochi, South Chittoor, and Cheranalloor has also picked up the pace.

