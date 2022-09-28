Murder in Kaloor: Rajesh’s mother to get compensation

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Taking cognisance of the report that appeared in TNIE titled ‘Youth killed on 11th day of new job...’ regarding the plight of the mother of Rajesh M R who was murdered during a brawl near Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kaloor, on Saturday night, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) initiated steps to provide her interim compensation.

Under the Kerala Victim Compensation Scheme, the minimum amount of compensation for death is `3 lakh. Renjith Krishnan N, Sub Judge and secretary DLSA, said at least more than 25% can be given as compensation now and the rest of the amount based on the recommendation from the trial court in its final judgment.

A DLSA team visited Lakshmi, mother of deceased Rajesh, at Tripunithura on Tuesday and collected the details. The compensation will be handed over to her after getting the court’s approval.Rajesh’s death left 62-year-old Lakshmi orphaned. She is under the protection of a few relatives now.

Rajesh, a native of Ammankovil Parambu, Panayappilly, who lost his father at the age of six, was living with his mother in a rented house near Kannankulangara, Tripunithura. He was a light and sound technical staff of the company, which organised the musical event at the open ground near the Kaloor stadium. The police probing the murder case arrested the second accused, 25-year-old Abhishek John of Amboori in Thiruvananthapuram, from Kacherippady area on Monday. However, the first accused is on the run.

PROBE EXTENDED TO K’TAKA, TAMIL NADU

The probe into the murder of a youth near Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kaloor, has been extended to Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Kerala police have sought the assistance of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu police to trace the prime accused who is suspected to have fled from the state. Police will also issue a look-out notice against prime accused Muhammad Hasan, a native of Kasaragod, to prevent him from leaving the country.

