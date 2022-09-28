Home Cities Kochi

New cricket stadium in Kochi: Ganguly to meet Pinarayi

It is learnt that the recent general body meeting of the BCCI took a decision in this regard.

Published: 28th September 2022 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2022 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

Sourav Ganguly (File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The cricket lovers of the state will soon have a reason to cheer as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to build a stadium exclusively for cricket in another five years. As part of this, BCCI president Saurav Ganguly will meet with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. It is learnt that the recent general body meeting of the BCCI took a decision in this regard.

Speaking to TNIE, BCCI joint secretary Jayesh George said the Kerala Cricket Association has already started the preparations to build an exclusive stadium for the state. “Sourav Ganguly will meet the chief minister on Wednesday to discuss the need to set up an exclusive cricket stadium in Kochi,” said Jayesh.

With this coming to a reality, the state will have two exclusive cricket stadiums, including the green field stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

“I personally met the CM when he was in Kochi last week and informed him of the need to set up a cricket stadium in Kochi. He was very supportive and agreed to discuss it. We are also putting a demand before the government to take over the Greenfield International Stadium,” he added. Meanwhile, the BCCI is planning to acquire nearly 25 acres of land in Kochi. “The land has to be identified. Tender proceedings need to be initiated for the same. We need at least 25 acres to set up the stadium,” he said.

