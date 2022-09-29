Age is just number, our politicos will vouch for that

Anil S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: “You remember Modi’s demonetisation, right? He’s now like one of those banned Rs 500 notes. No value!” a veteran told yours truly in a hushed tone. “My goodness! Did he think he could get away with it? The whole gimmick turned out to be such a castrated affair!” was a cryptic remark by another senior leader about a former minister.

They were just two of the tittle-tattle by the leaders of a Communist party, which has always claimed itself to be the real Left. They have huddled together in the capital city for their party’s state conference. With only hours left for the event, they are engaging in mudslinging. A political slugfest seems to be in the offing.

This party has always been termed the one that comprises ‘decent’ Communists. In public, the leaders toe a ‘decent’ line. But the moment the TV channel cameras and microphones are off, they unsheathe their claws. If you are fortunate to be in close proximity, you can see their true selves.

“I never go after positions. Even if someone proposes my name, I’m not very keen. By the way, who suggested I would be the right choice? How reliable is this rumour? Do they actually think I would fit the bill?” was a senior leader’s ‘curious’ query during a late night phone call.

It seems now that the hunger for power has seeped into the party, with a move to bring in an age-cap of 75 is apparently causing all the political turmoil. The real target of the ongoing revolt is the incumbent party chief. “Who does he think he is? Why can’t he keep us in the loop?” asked a leader.

The national leadership of a political party had the foresight to inject fresh blood into its top brass at every level. But a section within Kerala has been finding fault with it by terming it a deliberate move to selectively cull out a few seniors who are not in the good books of the existing state leadership.

In principle, the party of the ‘decent’ Communists too agrees with the so-called guideline. But when it comes to implementation on ground, some disagree.

One senior leader confided how he’s way younger than what his official date of birth says. “I, for one, am least bothered about these age-cap discussions. I have never been eager to be part of any committee. Still, allow me to let you in on a fact. My official date of birth was registered incorrectly. Hence I would not fall into those to be excluded,” he claimed.

Going by all the theatrics, it seems politics has indeed become the last refuge of the scoundrels. In these tough times, as younger generations look up to the elders for guidance, they should play the role of true leaders. Not indulge in such petty and childish skirmishes!

Pen-pointing

Stories, satire, sarcasm... TNIE journalists share amusing nuggets from their daily diary notes

KOCHI: “You remember Modi’s demonetisation, right? He’s now like one of those banned Rs 500 notes. No value!” a veteran told yours truly in a hushed tone. “My goodness! Did he think he could get away with it? The whole gimmick turned out to be such a castrated affair!” was a cryptic remark by another senior leader about a former minister. They were just two of the tittle-tattle by the leaders of a Communist party, which has always claimed itself to be the real Left. They have huddled together in the capital city for their party’s state conference. With only hours left for the event, they are engaging in mudslinging. A political slugfest seems to be in the offing. This party has always been termed the one that comprises ‘decent’ Communists. In public, the leaders toe a ‘decent’ line. But the moment the TV channel cameras and microphones are off, they unsheathe their claws. If you are fortunate to be in close proximity, you can see their true selves. “I never go after positions. Even if someone proposes my name, I’m not very keen. By the way, who suggested I would be the right choice? How reliable is this rumour? Do they actually think I would fit the bill?” was a senior leader’s ‘curious’ query during a late night phone call. It seems now that the hunger for power has seeped into the party, with a move to bring in an age-cap of 75 is apparently causing all the political turmoil. The real target of the ongoing revolt is the incumbent party chief. “Who does he think he is? Why can’t he keep us in the loop?” asked a leader. The national leadership of a political party had the foresight to inject fresh blood into its top brass at every level. But a section within Kerala has been finding fault with it by terming it a deliberate move to selectively cull out a few seniors who are not in the good books of the existing state leadership. In principle, the party of the ‘decent’ Communists too agrees with the so-called guideline. But when it comes to implementation on ground, some disagree. One senior leader confided how he’s way younger than what his official date of birth says. “I, for one, am least bothered about these age-cap discussions. I have never been eager to be part of any committee. Still, allow me to let you in on a fact. My official date of birth was registered incorrectly. Hence I would not fall into those to be excluded,” he claimed. Going by all the theatrics, it seems politics has indeed become the last refuge of the scoundrels. In these tough times, as younger generations look up to the elders for guidance, they should play the role of true leaders. Not indulge in such petty and childish skirmishes! Pen-pointing Stories, satire, sarcasm... TNIE journalists share amusing nuggets from their daily diary notes