Making a splash in style

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: There is no doubt that water sports activities such as kayaking and surfing are trending in the state. The latest entrant is standup paddling (SUP). According to the International Surfing Association, SUP is the world’s fastest-growing water sport at the moment.  

StandUp Paddle Racers Association (SUPRA), started by a group of SUP racers and enthusiasts in Kochi, aims to promote the sport in the state. On World Tourism Day, the team grabbed attention by paddling in traditional Kerala kasavu attire. 

“SUP is a water sport where one stands on a board and propels it with a paddle,” says Anoop K P, a member of SUPRA. “It is a recreational competitive sport. It can be done in rivers, lakes and even the sea.”

Currently, the association has about 40 members. “Kerala, with vast backwaters and a long coastline, has a huge scope in this sport. The sport has been catching up as a tourism experience too. Internationally, it comes under International Surfing Association (ISA) and International Canoe Federation (ICF),” says Anoop, an ISA-approved coach. 

Though Anoop began as a sailing enthusiast, he was drawn toward standup paddling and went on to compete at various levels. “My first national event was in Rameshwaram in February, where I paddled for a distance of 200m. The next event was a 2km race held in Chennai,” he says. 

Last month, the group conducted a SUP get-together in Kochi where Sathish Kumar, the ICF World SUP Championship 2021 participant from India, was the main speaker. He guided the participants and encouraged them on the way forward on standup paddling. Other team members include Devika P J, Govind C G, Manu Sebastian, Raghav M Nair,  Anu and Vignesh.

