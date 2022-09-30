Reclaim and reuse

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: When sculptor and designer Joseph Mathew decided to build a house, he took the liberty and made it spacious. Located at Edamon in Pathanamthitta, the 4,500-sqft space stands as an example of how to use reclaimed wood, stones and several unconventional materials that could provide unique aesthetics to interiors. According to Joseph, 95% of the materials used are reclaimed.

“Wood and stones were sourced mainly from two demolished school buildings. I was able to source at least 60 loads of granite,” says Joseph, who has been working as a designer for the past 14 years.

The house has two entrances. One is for guests. He has converted the other one into his workspace with an easy chair and a table that used to be a traditional aripetti (a box used to store grain).

These match well with the grey-toned tandur stones laid on the floor. Joseph has given the frontage a distinctive look using granite as well as a roof-tile wall. “I sourced around 8,000 roof tiles. After constructing the roof, the rest I used on a wall. Now, the walls wouldn’t get dampened,” says Joseph, who runs a design firm Jo Interiors and Designers.

The house is a mix of traditional and contemporary design. The simple look of the living space is heightened with a cabinet that serves as a counter. He has hung low-cost bulbs over the cabinet, making the space warm and cosy. The minimal interiors, including a sculpture by Joseph, don’t clutter the space much.

A separator made of reclaimed wood in the living room masks the view of the dining area and kitchen. It also shelves pretty ceramic jars livening up the interior. This cosy abode has several verandas and seating spaces.

The passage behind the counter also has a private seating space overlooking the window. The minimal style follows to the dining room. Instead of chairs, here one will find a bench and a stool. Most of the reused furniture is altered according to the family’s preferences.

The stair that leads to the upper floor are made of reused wood. “Wooden floors are long-lasting, unlike tiled ones,” adds Joseph. Interestingly the hand railing is made of metal crusher mesh. It is used on the balcony railings as well as for the gates.

The interiors are refreshing with ample air circulation, partly due to the backyard, which Joseph calls side ‘muttam’. The 400-sqft open space area with kadappa stone flooring and lush green bamboo trees sports a contemporary yet traditional look.

“Since I make eco-friendly, low-budget houses with unconventional interiors, I wanted to replicate those elements in my abode as well. Since it’s my own home, I had all the liberty to make it the way I wanted. I made all planning after having discussions with my wife Elizabeth Joseph,” says Joseph.

