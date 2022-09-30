Home Cities Kochi

Two labourers from Assam arrested with 1.5kg ganja

The Ernakulam rural police arrested two migrant workers with 1.5 kg of ganja, indicating that drug abuse among migrant workers is still rampant.

Published: 30th September 2022 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2022 06:33 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam rural police arrested two migrant workers with 1.5 kg of ganja, indicating that drug abuse among migrant workers is still rampant. The police nabbed the two ­— Jahirul Islam, 21, and Jiyajul Haq, 23, both from Assam — while they were selling ganja at a shopping complex near Muvattupuzha. “The duo had stored the ganja in small packets for selling them easily. Most of their customers are migrant workers. We need to question them about the source and how they are getting the drugs,” said a police officer.

Drug abuse among migrant workers is rising at a time when the police and excise departments are conducting a full-fledged campaign against drugs. Recently, Nasrul Islam, 30, an Assam native, was held with 22.5g of heroin at Perumbavoor. He procured the drug from Assam and sold it at a high price to migrant workers in and around Perumbavoor.

In another incident, Nath Malik, 27, an Odisha native, was arrested with 2.146 kg of ganja from the Ernakulam Junction railway station. He was nabbed following a tip-off received by the Railway Protection Force. “Special drives are being conducted in the district to catch those who sell and use drugs,” said Vivek Kumar, Ernakulam Rural SP.

