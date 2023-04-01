A fascinating mosque built by Arab traders in Kochi

Rubah Rukhiya By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Fort Kochi is home to several historical landmarks that are a testament to the land’s rich cultural heritage. Amidst the quaint streets and vibrant markets of the town, lies a hidden gem of history — the Calvathy Juma Masjid.

This ancient mosque said to have been built by Arab merchants in 1384, is one of the oldest in Kerala. It is a fine example of traditional Kerala-style architecture. Historical records note that the structure was renovated in the 18th century by a wealthy merchant from Parappanangadi named Makkar.

The mosque’s wooden ceiling and absence of minarets are characteristic of the local architectural style. The name “Calvathy” derives from the Arabic word for “open space”. The Arabs were accustomed to praying in open areas.

The Calvathy Juma Masjid is also notable for its burial ground, where the mausoleums of two distinguished personalities are located. One is Syed Sanaullah Makti Thangal, an Islamist reformer and a pioneer of Muslim education in Kerala.

The other is Fareed Auliya, a renowned preacher of the Quran. Notably, the Calvathy mosque is also known as the Fareed Auliya Dargah, and special prayers are offered to him on Thursdays and Sundays.

“Despite its rich history, the Calvathy Juma Masjid remains largely unknown,” rues former mayor K J Sohan, who is the state convener of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage.

“Nonetheless, the mosque’s unique architecture and historical significance make it a crucial site that enriches Kochi’s cultural heritage. The mosque is a remarkable historical monument that deserves greater recognition.” Its ancient origins, traditional architecture, and notable personalities buried in its grounds make it a fascinating destination for those interested in exploring the history of Kochi, notes Sohan.

There & Then

Weekly column on historic, iconic places in the city. Send suggestions to cityexpresskoc@

newindianexpress.com

KOCHI: Fort Kochi is home to several historical landmarks that are a testament to the land’s rich cultural heritage. Amidst the quaint streets and vibrant markets of the town, lies a hidden gem of history — the Calvathy Juma Masjid. This ancient mosque said to have been built by Arab merchants in 1384, is one of the oldest in Kerala. It is a fine example of traditional Kerala-style architecture. Historical records note that the structure was renovated in the 18th century by a wealthy merchant from Parappanangadi named Makkar. The mosque’s wooden ceiling and absence of minarets are characteristic of the local architectural style. The name “Calvathy” derives from the Arabic word for “open space”. The Arabs were accustomed to praying in open areas.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Calvathy Juma Masjid is also notable for its burial ground, where the mausoleums of two distinguished personalities are located. One is Syed Sanaullah Makti Thangal, an Islamist reformer and a pioneer of Muslim education in Kerala. The other is Fareed Auliya, a renowned preacher of the Quran. Notably, the Calvathy mosque is also known as the Fareed Auliya Dargah, and special prayers are offered to him on Thursdays and Sundays. “Despite its rich history, the Calvathy Juma Masjid remains largely unknown,” rues former mayor K J Sohan, who is the state convener of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage. “Nonetheless, the mosque’s unique architecture and historical significance make it a crucial site that enriches Kochi’s cultural heritage. The mosque is a remarkable historical monument that deserves greater recognition.” Its ancient origins, traditional architecture, and notable personalities buried in its grounds make it a fascinating destination for those interested in exploring the history of Kochi, notes Sohan. There & Then Weekly column on historic, iconic places in the city. Send suggestions to cityexpresskoc@ newindianexpress.com