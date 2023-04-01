Kochi-Muziris Biennale: Making sense of an ending  

Krishna P S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi-Muziris Biennale, Asia’s largest contemporary art fest, is drawing to a close. Ten more days for curtains down. Notably, the current edition, curated by Subhigi Raos and titled “In Our Veins Flow Ink And Fire”, marked the 10th anniversary of what has been Kerala’s stamp on the global art scene. It has attracted over 8.5 lakh visitors so far.

The Biennale has been a hub of activity, drawing dignitaries, acclaimed artists, and enthusiasts from around the world over the past three months. It has given a new dimension to the socio-cultural landscape of the region.

‘Remebering The Landscape’

by Biswajith Thakuria

“Besides bolstering cultural, financial, creative and political senses, the Biennale reminds us of the importance of public spaces,” notes artist and Kerala Lalithakala Akademi chairperson Murali Cheeroth. “When everyone, especially common people, reaches such an interactive art space, there is a transformation happening, something many won’t realise immediately.”

Murali adds that even as the Lalita Kala Akademi is still caught in pandemic inertia, the Biennale has managed to “wake the art scene up”. He highlights that several global artists visited the Biennale, and they will be “remembered forever”. “Antony Gormley, one of the top sculptors in the world, visited Kerala and interacted with young artists. This was possible only because of the art movement that began 10 years ago,” he says.

Artist and Idam exhibition curator Jalaja P S emphasises the Biennale’s inclusive nature, stating that “it belongs to all of us the artists, curators, volunteers, the everyday workers who help us run this show, and the people”.

She also highlights that artistic spectacle has been showcasing a myriad of art from different regions. “Most importantly, the Biennale has opened new doors for emerging artists and allowed for important discussions and debates about society and art,” says Jalaja.



