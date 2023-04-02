Cochin Port to lease land for hospitality & logistics sectors

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Cochin Port Authority is giving out plots of land at Willingdon Island and Vallarpadam on lease for 30 years to set up commercial, industrial, hospitality and logistics firms. The port authority has invited tenders for the same. The port is leasing out four plots each at Willingdon Island and Vallarpadam.

“There are two plots of 1.0117 ha (2.50 acres) each at Willingdon Island bordering the national highway under the tender. A plot of 1.1660 ha (2.88 acres) and 1.6188 ha (4.00 acres) at a distance of about 200m and 750m, respectively, from the National Highway are also on the lease,” a port release said.

At Vallarpadam, the plot of land opposite the Container Terminal, ICTT, will be given on lease. The plots are at a distance of about 200m from NH-966A.

“There are two plots of 2.0235 ha (5.00 acres) and 1.8211 ha (4.50 acres) for developing container-related warehousing and logistics activities’ apart from a plot of land of 0.6111 ha (1.51 acres) for ‘port-related commercial/logistics activities’ and another 0.2023 ha (0.50 acres) for setting up LNG/CNG/other green fuel outlets for vehicles,” the release said.

