Patients troubled due to lack of neurosurgeons at Ernakulam MCH, General Hospital

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Though government hospitals in Kochi have advanced facilities to handle medical emergencies, one glaring shortcoming is creating patient problems- the absence of neurosurgeons. According to patients, the services of a neurosurgeon have not been available at government hospitals in Kochi for the past year.

Patients who reach the Ernakulam Medical College Hospital (MCH) and the General Hospital (GH) are being sent to Kottayam and Thrissur medical colleges, as both institutions do not provide the services of neurosurgeons, officials said. The services of a neurosurgeon are required in most cases of road accidents, stroke, and brain infections.

Considering the urgency, the general hospital administration is trying to post a neurosurgeon soon. “We are on the hunt to find a qualified person. We hope to provide the services of a neurosurgeon soon,” GH officials said. Though the National Health Mission had appointed a neurosurgeon in the GH, officials said he left the job after getting a better offer from a private hospital.

Both hospitals have the facilities and equipment needed for performing neurosurgery. “Apart from appointing a neurosurgeon, we need to develop a skilled team as well. The doctor should be available in case of emergencies. Outsourcing will not be a wise option as the doctor may not be available full-time. Efforts are on to appoint a neurosurgeon on a contract basis,” said an official.

The situation at the MCH is no different. Though the state government took over the cooperative institution in 2013 and converted it into an MCH, super-speciality departments, including neurosurgery, are yet to start functioning.

