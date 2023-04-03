Home Cities Kochi

174 flat complexes have no system for waste disposal: Kerala Police survey

Despite the mandatory requirement of decentralised waste disposal facilities under the Kerala Building Rules, 511 out of 789 flats have no waste management facilities. 

Published: 03rd April 2023 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2023 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

Waste management, waste disposal,

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Even as waste management remains a hot-button issue in Kochi, a survey conducted by the city police has revealed that 174 flat complexes in the city neither have waste management units nor use waste collection facilities. 

Despite the mandatory requirement of decentralised waste disposal facilities under the Kerala Building Rules, 511 out of 789 flats have no waste management facilities.  The survey was held with the assistance of community police officers. According to the report, there are 45,241 apartments in 789 flat complexes in Kochi. Of this 35,026 are occupied. 

As many as 18,405 are rented apartments and 17,518 are occupied by owners. As many as 1,232 apartments are occupied by bachelors. Of the 789 flats, 590 have no incinerators, with just 199 boasting such facilities. As many as 22 flats have bio-bins, eight have bio-gas facilities, eight use landfilling method, 58 have other facilities and 182 have facilities provided by Credai for food waste disposal. 

Whereas 511 flats have no such facilities for food waste disposal. Similarly, 413 flats depend on waste collection agencies of Kochi corporation, 112 rely on agencies under Kudumbashree and 90 on other private agencies. This means that 174 flat complexes are not even using the service of waste collection agencies or using their own waste management system. 

The waste management situation was mentioned by City Commissioner K Sethu Raman in his report to the state chief secretary in the wake of the fire at the Brahmapuram waste yard. Sethu Raman also promised to immediately implement waste management units at all police quarters in the city. 

According to him, flats which lack decentralised waste management systems were contacted by respective station house officers (SHOs). “Meetings were convened at the station level and almost all flats have agreed to install a decentralised waste disposal plant on their premises. They have sought technical support. Kochi mayor M Anilkumar interacted with representatives of flats on March 20 at a meeting,” the report said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
waste management Kochi waste disposal
India Matters
Image used for representative purposes only. (File photo | PTI)
India rejects China's renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh
A man travels by boat from one district to another to help people get clean water in Kochi, Kerala, India, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (File Photo | PTI)
Along Kerala's coastline, rising salinity means daily water struggle
An illustration of Akbar recieving the Akbar Nama from Abul Fazl published in a NCERT textbook. (Credits | NCERT.nic.in)
No Mughal courts, industrial revolution, Partition in revised UP Board syllabus
Police examining the materials recovered from a bag, suspected to be that of the assailant, found on the railway track near Elathur in Kozhikode. (Photo| E Gokul)
Arson attack in train: Clues point to Noida man, say cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp