Kerala: Stray dog bites six in one day, four seriously injured

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Six people in the Northward of Puthenvelikkara panchayat were attacked by a stray dog on March 31. Among them, four individuals named Leela, 65, Nithin, 29, Sebastian, 55, and Betty, 35, suffered serious injuries and had to seek treatment at the Medical College Hospital(MCH) Kalamassery for a category 3 dog bite wound.

The hospital officials confirmed that the four were seriously injured and received Equine rabies immunoglobulin (ERIG) before leaving the hospital. The remaining two individuals suffered minor scratches.

The officials at the hospital stated that further tests and examinations are required to be done. The injured, at first, went to the primary health centre, and the four among them were referred to the MCH for serious injuries.

Ajala, a councillor of Puthenvelikkara South, reported that the dog attacked everyone present. However, the dog died immediately after the incident. She suspects that the dog might have been infected with the rabies virus.

KOCHI: Six people in the Northward of Puthenvelikkara panchayat were attacked by a stray dog on March 31. Among them, four individuals named Leela, 65, Nithin, 29, Sebastian, 55, and Betty, 35, suffered serious injuries and had to seek treatment at the Medical College Hospital(MCH) Kalamassery for a category 3 dog bite wound. The hospital officials confirmed that the four were seriously injured and received Equine rabies immunoglobulin (ERIG) before leaving the hospital. The remaining two individuals suffered minor scratches. The officials at the hospital stated that further tests and examinations are required to be done. The injured, at first, went to the primary health centre, and the four among them were referred to the MCH for serious injuries.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Ajala, a councillor of Puthenvelikkara South, reported that the dog attacked everyone present. However, the dog died immediately after the incident. She suspects that the dog might have been infected with the rabies virus.