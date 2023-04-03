Home Cities Kochi

Youth beaten up by cops for ‘loitering around’ Ernakulam North railway overbridge

When Rineesh said he had not committed any crime, the uniform-wearing police officer took out a lathi (police stick) and hit his leg.

Published: 03rd April 2023 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2023 05:08 PM   |  A+A-

Congress workers take out a protest march to Ernakulam Kasaba police station on Sunday. (Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

Congress workers take out a protest march to Ernakulam Kasaba police station on Sunday. (Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Just a week after a man collapsed and died at the hands of alleged police barbarity in Tripunithura, a youth alleged that he was brutally beaten up by the cops for sitting under the Ernakulam North Railway Overbridge on Saturday noon.

However, Ernakulam North Police denied the allegations that they assaulted anyone. The youth, identified as 29-year-old Rineesh K S, is currently admitted to a government hospital in Kakkanad. He alleged that he was beaten with a stick and slapped on the face several times.

Speaking to TNIE, Rineesh said that he was manhandled for no reason.  “I work for a manpower supplying agency based in Kadavanthra. As it was afternoon, I parked my bike and sat under the overbridge to escape the scorching heat around 12.30 pm.

There were many people taking rest under the shade of the overbridge, including labourers and autorickshaw drivers. Then, a police officer in civil clothes came and told us to vacate the place. When I asked for the reason, he started to threaten me. He insisted on checking my mobile phone and carrying out my body check, which I refused. Suddenly, another police officer in uniform reached there,” he said.

When Rineesh said he had not committed any crime, the uniform-wearing police officer took out a lathi (police stick) and hit his leg. “In the impact, the lathi broke into two pieces. Later, he slapped my face several times. I could not recollect his name. But he looked like an Inspector-ranked officer as he wore three stars on his uniform. The officer who attacked me spoke Malayalam in a Thiruvananthapuram slang,” Rineesh said.

Later, Rineesh was taken to the Ernakulam North Police Station. After making him stand at the police station for three hours, he was shifted to Ernakulam General Hospital. On Sunday, he was shifted to a government hospital in Kakkanad.

According to Ernakulam North Police, as antisocial activities are frequent under the Ernakulam North Railway Overbridge, people were asked to leave the place.  Rineesh was arrested after registering a case against him under CrPC Section 151, for preventing someone from indulging in criminal activity.  

“When we asked him to leave the place, he said he is a member of a Congress party. He started to threaten the police officer. We arrested him after registering a case because he was not ready to move out of place. After bringing to the police station, he was released after the procedure of registering the case was completed,” a police officer said.

Meanwhile, MLA Uma Thomas on Sunday filed a complaint to Kochi City Police Commissioner against officers at Ernakulam North Police Station for manhandling Rineesh. She demanded a probe and strict action against the police officer. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
police barbarity brutally beaten
India Matters
Image used for representative purposes only. (File photo | PTI)
India rejects China's renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh
A man travels by boat from one district to another to help people get clean water in Kochi, Kerala, India, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (File Photo | PTI)
Along Kerala's coastline, rising salinity means daily water struggle
An illustration of Akbar recieving the Akbar Nama from Abul Fazl published in a NCERT textbook. (Credits | NCERT.nic.in)
No Mughal courts, industrial revolution, Partition in revised UP Board syllabus
Police examining the materials recovered from a bag, suspected to be that of the assailant, found on the railway track near Elathur in Kozhikode. (Photo| E Gokul)
Arson attack in train: Clues point to Noida man, say cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp