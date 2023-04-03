Youth beaten up by cops for ‘loitering around’ Ernakulam North railway overbridge

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Just a week after a man collapsed and died at the hands of alleged police barbarity in Tripunithura, a youth alleged that he was brutally beaten up by the cops for sitting under the Ernakulam North Railway Overbridge on Saturday noon.

However, Ernakulam North Police denied the allegations that they assaulted anyone. The youth, identified as 29-year-old Rineesh K S, is currently admitted to a government hospital in Kakkanad. He alleged that he was beaten with a stick and slapped on the face several times.

Speaking to TNIE, Rineesh said that he was manhandled for no reason. “I work for a manpower supplying agency based in Kadavanthra. As it was afternoon, I parked my bike and sat under the overbridge to escape the scorching heat around 12.30 pm.

There were many people taking rest under the shade of the overbridge, including labourers and autorickshaw drivers. Then, a police officer in civil clothes came and told us to vacate the place. When I asked for the reason, he started to threaten me. He insisted on checking my mobile phone and carrying out my body check, which I refused. Suddenly, another police officer in uniform reached there,” he said.

When Rineesh said he had not committed any crime, the uniform-wearing police officer took out a lathi (police stick) and hit his leg. “In the impact, the lathi broke into two pieces. Later, he slapped my face several times. I could not recollect his name. But he looked like an Inspector-ranked officer as he wore three stars on his uniform. The officer who attacked me spoke Malayalam in a Thiruvananthapuram slang,” Rineesh said.

Later, Rineesh was taken to the Ernakulam North Police Station. After making him stand at the police station for three hours, he was shifted to Ernakulam General Hospital. On Sunday, he was shifted to a government hospital in Kakkanad.

According to Ernakulam North Police, as antisocial activities are frequent under the Ernakulam North Railway Overbridge, people were asked to leave the place. Rineesh was arrested after registering a case against him under CrPC Section 151, for preventing someone from indulging in criminal activity.

“When we asked him to leave the place, he said he is a member of a Congress party. He started to threaten the police officer. We arrested him after registering a case because he was not ready to move out of place. After bringing to the police station, he was released after the procedure of registering the case was completed,” a police officer said.

Meanwhile, MLA Uma Thomas on Sunday filed a complaint to Kochi City Police Commissioner against officers at Ernakulam North Police Station for manhandling Rineesh. She demanded a probe and strict action against the police officer.

KOCHI: Just a week after a man collapsed and died at the hands of alleged police barbarity in Tripunithura, a youth alleged that he was brutally beaten up by the cops for sitting under the Ernakulam North Railway Overbridge on Saturday noon. However, Ernakulam North Police denied the allegations that they assaulted anyone. The youth, identified as 29-year-old Rineesh K S, is currently admitted to a government hospital in Kakkanad. He alleged that he was beaten with a stick and slapped on the face several times. Speaking to TNIE, Rineesh said that he was manhandled for no reason. “I work for a manpower supplying agency based in Kadavanthra. As it was afternoon, I parked my bike and sat under the overbridge to escape the scorching heat around 12.30 pm.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); There were many people taking rest under the shade of the overbridge, including labourers and autorickshaw drivers. Then, a police officer in civil clothes came and told us to vacate the place. When I asked for the reason, he started to threaten me. He insisted on checking my mobile phone and carrying out my body check, which I refused. Suddenly, another police officer in uniform reached there,” he said. When Rineesh said he had not committed any crime, the uniform-wearing police officer took out a lathi (police stick) and hit his leg. “In the impact, the lathi broke into two pieces. Later, he slapped my face several times. I could not recollect his name. But he looked like an Inspector-ranked officer as he wore three stars on his uniform. The officer who attacked me spoke Malayalam in a Thiruvananthapuram slang,” Rineesh said. Later, Rineesh was taken to the Ernakulam North Police Station. After making him stand at the police station for three hours, he was shifted to Ernakulam General Hospital. On Sunday, he was shifted to a government hospital in Kakkanad. According to Ernakulam North Police, as antisocial activities are frequent under the Ernakulam North Railway Overbridge, people were asked to leave the place. Rineesh was arrested after registering a case against him under CrPC Section 151, for preventing someone from indulging in criminal activity. “When we asked him to leave the place, he said he is a member of a Congress party. He started to threaten the police officer. We arrested him after registering a case because he was not ready to move out of place. After bringing to the police station, he was released after the procedure of registering the case was completed,” a police officer said. Meanwhile, MLA Uma Thomas on Sunday filed a complaint to Kochi City Police Commissioner against officers at Ernakulam North Police Station for manhandling Rineesh. She demanded a probe and strict action against the police officer.