Home Cities Kochi

Cancer Research Centre, super speciality block to open in November: P Rajeeve

He also said that a substation of the Kerala State Electricity Board and a special water line will be installed for the projects.

Published: 04th April 2023 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2023 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

Industries Minister P Rajeeve visiting the site of Cochin Cancer and Research Centre

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The construction of the Cochin Cancer and Research Centre (CCRC) and the super-speciality block at the Ernakulam Government Medical College are expected to be complete by November, said Industries Minister P Rajeeve on Monday.

He was addressing the media after visiting the site.The construction of CCRC in Kalamassery, which began in 2014, was dragging on for many reasons. The delay was due to the suspension of work following a controversy over the quality of work. The CCRC’s work was stopped on November 26, 2019, after a portion of the under-construction building collapsed. “The work is progressing well. We expect it to be completed by November,” the minister said.

The construction of CCRC is estimated to cost Rs 449 crores, including the import of equipment. Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) has earlier estimated Rs 360 crore as the cost for the project, which has now increased to Rs 449 crore. “A total of 100 beds will be arranged in the first phase. For importing machinery, around Rs 210 crores is needed. To decide on the purchase of equipment, a meeting will be conducted with the health minister, KIIFB, and secretaries,” the minister said.

An eight-story structure is being constructed for the Medical College Hospital’s super-speciality block. So far, 25% of the mechanical, electrical and plumping work, and 85% of the civil work are complete.“The CCRC and super speciality block are two of the government’s top priorities. A coordination team led by the Collector has been formed to ensure the fast progress of the work. They will review the work every alternate Saturday,” the minister said.

He also said that a substation of the Kerala State Electricity Board and a special water line will be installed for the projects. The 250-metre road from NUALS to KINFRA will be made into four lanes, considering the requirement.

Collector N S K Umesh, Inkel MD Dr K Ellangovan, CCRC special officer Dr P G Balagopal, Medical College principal Dr Rashmi Rajan and Superintendent Dr Ganesh Mohan attended the meeting held at MCH.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses the media, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Congress left with no ideology: Jyotiraditya Scindia
A view of the Supreme Court of India. (File Photo | Shekar Yadav, EPS)
SC quashes Centre's ban on news channel MediaOne, says independent press necessary
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records nearly 4.5k fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 163 days
BJP TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay taken into police custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp