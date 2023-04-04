Cancer Research Centre, super speciality block to open in November: P Rajeeve

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The construction of the Cochin Cancer and Research Centre (CCRC) and the super-speciality block at the Ernakulam Government Medical College are expected to be complete by November, said Industries Minister P Rajeeve on Monday.

He was addressing the media after visiting the site.The construction of CCRC in Kalamassery, which began in 2014, was dragging on for many reasons. The delay was due to the suspension of work following a controversy over the quality of work. The CCRC’s work was stopped on November 26, 2019, after a portion of the under-construction building collapsed. “The work is progressing well. We expect it to be completed by November,” the minister said.

The construction of CCRC is estimated to cost Rs 449 crores, including the import of equipment. Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) has earlier estimated Rs 360 crore as the cost for the project, which has now increased to Rs 449 crore. “A total of 100 beds will be arranged in the first phase. For importing machinery, around Rs 210 crores is needed. To decide on the purchase of equipment, a meeting will be conducted with the health minister, KIIFB, and secretaries,” the minister said.

An eight-story structure is being constructed for the Medical College Hospital’s super-speciality block. So far, 25% of the mechanical, electrical and plumping work, and 85% of the civil work are complete.“The CCRC and super speciality block are two of the government’s top priorities. A coordination team led by the Collector has been formed to ensure the fast progress of the work. They will review the work every alternate Saturday,” the minister said.

He also said that a substation of the Kerala State Electricity Board and a special water line will be installed for the projects. The 250-metre road from NUALS to KINFRA will be made into four lanes, considering the requirement.

Collector N S K Umesh, Inkel MD Dr K Ellangovan, CCRC special officer Dr P G Balagopal, Medical College principal Dr Rashmi Rajan and Superintendent Dr Ganesh Mohan attended the meeting held at MCH.

