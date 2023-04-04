Fraudster swindles Rs 4.3 lakh from UK-returnee

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Think twice before making calls on contact numbers found on Google search as it may be a fraudster lurking at the other end. An Edathala native who had returned from the UK recently fell victim to cyber fraudsters after he contacted a phone number found in a Google search for knowing the status of the cheque he had submitted to a bank here for clearance.

Ernakulam Rural Cyber Police have registered a case and started a probe into the incident based on the UK returnee’s complaint last week. “The victim working abroad had submitted a cheque from UK-based Lloyd Bank at an HDFC bank branch in the city. He wanted to know the status of the cheque. For this, he searched Google to find out the contact number of HDFC bank head office on February 15 this year. Though several contact numbers were found during the search, the victim contacted the first phone number that was shown in the list,” a police officer said.

When he made a call to the number, it was attended by a person claiming to be an officer of the bank. “When the victim told his requirement regarding the status of his cheque, the fraudster at the other end directed him to download a remote access application named Anydesk App on his mobile phone. The fraudster gave instructions to the regarding the installation of the app,” he said.

By installing the app, the fraudster got remote access to the phone of the victim. Thus the accused could access the bank account of the victim and did digital transactions. “It was around 3.30 pm that the victim contacted the bogus number and installed the app. Before 4.30 pm, the fraudster using the remote access app managed to divert Rs 4.3 lakh from the bank account of the victim. As the complainant was an elderly person, he came to realise the cheating only a few days later,” a police officer said.

Police have started attempts to trace the phone number to which the complainant made calls. Similarly, the accounts to which the money was transferred are being traced. However, cops claim that such cases are very complex and time-consuming. Officers said they will report the issue to Google.

