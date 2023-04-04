Home Cities Kochi

Vypeen-Kochi private bus service by June: MLA K N Unnikrishnan 

TNIE reporter Anilkumar T engages in a quick chat with Vypeen MLA K N Unnikrishnan 

Published: 04th April 2023 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2023 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

Vypeen MLA K N Unnikrishnan

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: A meeting convened by Transport Minister Antony Raju in January had assured private bus connectivity between Vypeen and Kochi city. What is the current status of the plan?
We are taking all efforts to make the announcement a reality. A recent meeting headed by the minister has decided to formulate a special package for the same. It is a long process; some legal hurdles have to be cleared.  

Three months was the deadline fixed to get all the permissions…
As I said, it involves several legal matters. We hope to make it a reality by June.

Drinking water remains a major issue in Vypeen…
Yes, since it’s a coastal belt, there are issues. We have already constructed a tank at Malippuram. Roads have to be dug up to implement pipeline projects. As tarring was completed recently, it is not possible to dig the road within a year. There are no other hurdles. 

If the project becomes a reality, water scarcity in areas such as Elankunnapuzha will be resolved. The construction of a tank in Njarakkal panchayat is also complete. We will complete it this month. The construction of the Chowara plant is also progressing. With this, the water scarcity in the area between Pallipuram and Njalippuram will be resolved.

How do you balance political and personal lives?
Though both are different in nature, they are interlinked. For instance, I take my wife along to public and political programmes. I have two daughters, both are married. I somehow find time to connect with them regularly, at least over the phone.  

How do you spend your leisure time?
I used to read a lot and was a big fan of drama. I am currently reading a book by Chandra Dasan ‘Master’. I also enjoy watching cultural programmes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses the media, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Congress left with no ideology: Jyotiraditya Scindia
A view of the Supreme Court of India. (File Photo | Shekar Yadav, EPS)
SC quashes Centre's ban on news channel MediaOne, says independent press necessary
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records nearly 4.5k fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 163 days
BJP TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay taken into police custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp