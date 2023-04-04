Vypeen-Kochi private bus service by June: MLA K N Unnikrishnan 

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A meeting convened by Transport Minister Antony Raju in January had assured private bus connectivity between Vypeen and Kochi city. What is the current status of the plan?

We are taking all efforts to make the announcement a reality. A recent meeting headed by the minister has decided to formulate a special package for the same. It is a long process; some legal hurdles have to be cleared.

Three months was the deadline fixed to get all the permissions…

As I said, it involves several legal matters. We hope to make it a reality by June.

Drinking water remains a major issue in Vypeen…

Yes, since it’s a coastal belt, there are issues. We have already constructed a tank at Malippuram. Roads have to be dug up to implement pipeline projects. As tarring was completed recently, it is not possible to dig the road within a year. There are no other hurdles.

If the project becomes a reality, water scarcity in areas such as Elankunnapuzha will be resolved. The construction of a tank in Njarakkal panchayat is also complete. We will complete it this month. The construction of the Chowara plant is also progressing. With this, the water scarcity in the area between Pallipuram and Njalippuram will be resolved.

How do you balance political and personal lives?

Though both are different in nature, they are interlinked. For instance, I take my wife along to public and political programmes. I have two daughters, both are married. I somehow find time to connect with them regularly, at least over the phone.

How do you spend your leisure time?

I used to read a lot and was a big fan of drama. I am currently reading a book by Chandra Dasan ‘Master’. I also enjoy watching cultural programmes.

KOCHI: A meeting convened by Transport Minister Antony Raju in January had assured private bus connectivity between Vypeen and Kochi city. What is the current status of the plan? We are taking all efforts to make the announcement a reality. A recent meeting headed by the minister has decided to formulate a special package for the same. It is a long process; some legal hurdles have to be cleared. Three months was the deadline fixed to get all the permissions… As I said, it involves several legal matters. We hope to make it a reality by June. Drinking water remains a major issue in Vypeen… Yes, since it’s a coastal belt, there are issues. We have already constructed a tank at Malippuram. Roads have to be dug up to implement pipeline projects. As tarring was completed recently, it is not possible to dig the road within a year. There are no other hurdles. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); If the project becomes a reality, water scarcity in areas such as Elankunnapuzha will be resolved. The construction of a tank in Njarakkal panchayat is also complete. We will complete it this month. The construction of the Chowara plant is also progressing. With this, the water scarcity in the area between Pallipuram and Njalippuram will be resolved. How do you balance political and personal lives? Though both are different in nature, they are interlinked. For instance, I take my wife along to public and political programmes. I have two daughters, both are married. I somehow find time to connect with them regularly, at least over the phone. How do you spend your leisure time? I used to read a lot and was a big fan of drama. I am currently reading a book by Chandra Dasan ‘Master’. I also enjoy watching cultural programmes.