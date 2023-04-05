Home Cities Kochi

Kerala State Inland Navigation Corporation makes Rs 28-cr turnover in 2022-23

KSINC has got budgetary allocations for three new projects in 2023–24.  

Published: 05th April 2023 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2023 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

KSINC’s Nefertiti docked at Bolgatty in Kochi | A Sanesh

KSINC’s Nefertiti docked at Bolgatty in Kochi.(File Photo | A Sanesh)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  After almost 12 years, KSINC has registered a turnover of Rs 28 crore. “KSINC has made around Rs 28 crore profit in 2022–2023. Last year and the year before, KSINC could make a profit of only Rs 16 crore,” said R Girija, managing director of KSINC.

When asked about the measures taken by KSINC to increase its income, the managing director said that all it did was operate the vessels lying idle for tourist purposes. “Michelle and Cleopatra began their operations in the backwaters of Kochi. Also, Sagar Rani-1 and Sagar Rani-2 have huge traction among tourists and make four trips per day. Apart from this, Nefertiti is also making good profits,” she said.

KSINC has got budgetary allocations for three new projects in 2023–24. This will also boost its revenue, according to the officials. 

“This year, the government has sanctioned budgetary allocations for buying a cargo barge for Rs 4.5 crore, a 150-seat passenger boat for around Rs 12 crore, and a Hopper barge for Rs 3.5 crore,” said Anoob Kumar K R, manager (technical), KSINC. “A hopper barge of 100-tonne capacity will also be given on rent. Another oil barge of 1,400-tonne capacity is under construction in Goa and will soon reach here. It falls under the River Sea Vessel (RSV)-IV category and can operate in coastal areas. The main focus is to generate income by renting them out,” said Girija.

Other than tourism operations, KSINC generated revenue from its yard in Thopumpady. 
“The yard is used for repairing KSINC barge, and renting out to private contractors for repairing their vessels,” she added. 

Meanwhile, KSINC’s plan to begin cruise operations in Kozhikode’s Beypore has been delayed as the work on the jetty is yet to be completed. “Once the work on the jetty is completed, either Cleopatra or Michelle will be sent there,” said Girija.

