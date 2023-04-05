No such thing as a stupid child!

Sreedevi Jayachandran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As a parent, watching your child struggle with learning can be one of the most challenging experiences. Learning disabilities are a clear indication that the child’s brain processes information differently than their peers. If not identified and addressed early, it can affect their academic and social development. It is common among school-age children, affecting approximately 10% of the population.

“Many parents are in denial about their ward’s learning problems. It stems from a deep-rooted fear that their kid will struggle in life or be rejected by others,” says Dr Abraham Paul, executive director of Child Care Centre, Panampilly Nagar.

“But, nothing is further from the truth. Such kids can overcome their difficulties with the right approach and techniques,” Dr Abraham added. A one-of-its-kind institute in Kerala, the Child Care Centre has been exclusively dealing with children having learning disabilities.

Established in 1995 by the Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP), the centre has been screening, assessing and providing guidance to many children and their parents. On March 19, the centre was relocated to Panampilly Nagar. Over 25 years, the centre has evaluated around 25,000 children. Of them, 60-70% suffer from learning disabilities. Dyslexia, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism are some of the common problems faced by these kids.

“If a child gets poor marks, we brand him ‘lazy’ or ‘stupid’! No child, we should realise, wants to be lazy or careless,” says Dr Sachidananda Kammath, the national president of IAP. “Every child loves to stand up and be counted. Their poor academic performance should be seen as a symptom reflecting a larger underlying problem. We should scientifically analyse this, discover its underlying cause and find a remedy to enable the child to perform better,” Kammath said, adding that many educationists are still confused about learning disabilities and do not view them as neurological disorders.

“Many teachers and parents put pressure on the children believing that with a little more effort, these kids can overcome their learning difficulties. However, this is akin to hoping that a hearing-impaired child will start hearing properly if he strains his ears a little more!” Kammath said.

Even geniuses like Albert Einstein, Thomas Edison, and Mathematician John Nash also suffered from learning disabilities, Kammath pointed out. According to Dr Abraham, learning disabilities cannot be cured, but they can be managed with support, accommodations, and interventions. An early diagnosis is key to developing the right strategies to support the child effectively.

Parents should be on the lookout for difficulties in reading, writing, or math, as well as poor memory, difficulty with organisation, and struggles with following instructions. Children with learning disabilities may also experience poor self-esteem or emotional challenges.

Parents need to work closely with school professionals to support such children. Teachers may suggest strategies such as visual aids, audiobooks, or modified instruction to support a child’s unique learning.

Learning disabilities can be challenging to understand and address, but with the right support and resources, children with learning disabilities can thrive.

Parents and teachers can work together to create a positive environment for children with learning disabilities, where they can learn and grow at their own pace.

Indicators of learning disabilities

Difficulty with reading and/or writing

Problems with math skills

Difficulty remembering

Problems paying attention

Trouble following directions

Poor coordination

Difficulty with concepts related to time

