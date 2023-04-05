Home Cities Kochi

Solar-powered hybrid boat joins KSINC fleet

Suryamshu can produce 27 KW of energy; KSINC plans to launch 2 tour packages - Kadamakkudy & Matsyafed farm 

Published: 05th April 2023

KSINC’s solar powered hybrid boat Suryamshu cruising in the backwaters of Kochi on Tuesday

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Kerala State Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) launched its solar-powered hybrid boat, Suryamshu, at Queen’s Terminal, Marine Drive, on Tuesday. The air-conditioned vessel with 100-passenger capacity has an upper deck, and a lower deck that can be used as a conference hall and DJ floor. 

“The solar-powered hybrid tourist boat is probably the first of its kind in the state. Keeping the environmental factor in mind, the boat has a sewage treatment plant. Therefore only treated water will be disposed of,” said T K Chacko, chairman of KSINC. 

The boat was built spending Rs 3.95 crore at a facility in Sri Lanka. As of now, KSINC has plans to introduce two tour packages. 

“The Kadamakudy package will be offered at Rs 799. Activities such as kayaking, sightseeing, etc. will be arranged as part of the package. However, there will be a delay in launching the package as there are some spots in one of the routes where KSEB’s low-lying cables hinder the movement of Suryamshu. The issue has been taken up with KSEB officials, and the cables will be removed so that the passage of the boat will be smooth,” said R Girija, managing director of KSINC. 

“Along with that, another package of Rs 999 has been planned to the Matsyafed farm in Njarackal. The MD of Matsyafed has informed us that tourists visit the farm to savour its exclusive seafood, and we thought of including this in our package. Apart from this, activities like fishing, kayaking, paddling, etc. will be arranged,” said Girija.

The tourist vessels of KSINC — Nefertiti, Sagar Rani-1, and Sagar Rani-2 — are already conducting cruises in collaboration with KSRTC’s budget tourism packages, and soon Suryamshu will be added to the list. 

Solar panels of Suryamshu have the capacity to produce 27 KW of energy. The hybrid model boat has generators to operate the air conditioner and passenger lift system. 

“Around 75 per cent of the energy required for operating the boat will be generated from solar panels and the remaining from the generator. The Kerala Maritime Board has permitted the boat to travel at a speed of 5 nautical miles. The maximum speed will be 8 nautical miles,” said Anoob Kumar K R, manager (technical), KSINC.

