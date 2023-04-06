Cochin Cancer Research Centre to start in-patient facility soon: Health minister

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government has decided to set up in-patient facilities at Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC), enabling the hospital to provide comprehensive cancer care.

During a meeting to discuss the development activities of the CCRC and Ernakulam Medical College, Health Minister Veena George and Industries Minister P Rajeeve announced that the hospital, which was previously an outpatient facility, will receive nearly 100 inpatient beds in the initial phase, fulfilling the long-pending request of cancer patients.

The ministers also stated that the construction of the mother and child care super-speciality block at Medical College would be completed on time, and Dr Ganesh Mohan was appointed as the nodal officer for the supervision of the maternal and child super-speciality block. The necessary posts for both places will be created soon.

To address the drinking water issues at CCRC and Medical College, the meeting decided to set up a separate pipeline connection, and the Water Authority will submit the proposal through Inkel. KSEB will expedite the process of setting up the substation, and Medical College will issue the NOC for the allotment of premises. The meeting also decided to build roads inside the medical college.

