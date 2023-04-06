‘Ente Keralam’ fair a well-packed affair

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ente Keralam-2023, a state-level exhibition and marketing fair at Marine Drive, has made quite an impression on Kochi with 170 stalls, including 36 themed ones put up by various government departments.

Apart from showcasing tourism achievements, government services, and schemes, the exhibition offers a range of activities, including a technology exhibition, B2B meet, project clinics, food fair, and cultural events with performances by art troupes like Aattam and Chemmeen.

The fair is being organised as part of the LDF government’s second anniversary. The expo also features discussion forums that will talk about farming and agriculture, as well as the possibilities and challenges of adventure water sports in Kerala.

Various government departments, public sector undertakings, MSME units under the industries department, Kudumbashree, and self-employed enterprises are participating in the seven-day fair. The KSIDC stall hosts short quizzes and offers exciting prizes.

Under the auspices of the police, a self-defence training display, a dog show, and a vehicle display are also being staged every evening. The Express Mart, opened by Supplyco, is another attraction of the fair that offers discounts on FMCG items and the Shabari brand of products.

Apart from the stalls, visitors can also see the traditional water management system used in Kasaragod called Suranga, and the famous Muniyara, which are structures built using large stones found in Marayoor.

The expo will conclude on Saturday.

KOCHI: Ente Keralam-2023, a state-level exhibition and marketing fair at Marine Drive, has made quite an impression on Kochi with 170 stalls, including 36 themed ones put up by various government departments. Apart from showcasing tourism achievements, government services, and schemes, the exhibition offers a range of activities, including a technology exhibition, B2B meet, project clinics, food fair, and cultural events with performances by art troupes like Aattam and Chemmeen. The fair is being organised as part of the LDF government’s second anniversary. The expo also features discussion forums that will talk about farming and agriculture, as well as the possibilities and challenges of adventure water sports in Kerala.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Various government departments, public sector undertakings, MSME units under the industries department, Kudumbashree, and self-employed enterprises are participating in the seven-day fair. The KSIDC stall hosts short quizzes and offers exciting prizes. Under the auspices of the police, a self-defence training display, a dog show, and a vehicle display are also being staged every evening. The Express Mart, opened by Supplyco, is another attraction of the fair that offers discounts on FMCG items and the Shabari brand of products. Apart from the stalls, visitors can also see the traditional water management system used in Kasaragod called Suranga, and the famous Muniyara, which are structures built using large stones found in Marayoor. The expo will conclude on Saturday.