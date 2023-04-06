Home Cities Kochi

‘Ente Keralam’ fair a well-packed affair

 The fair is being organised as part of the LDF government’s second anniversary.

Published: 06th April 2023 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2023 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

A display by the forest department | (Pics) Nishad T Ummer

A display by the forest department | (Pics) Nishad T Ummer

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ente Keralam-2023, a state-level exhibition and marketing fair at Marine Drive, has made quite an impression on Kochi with 170 stalls, including 36 themed ones put up by various government departments. 

Apart from showcasing tourism achievements, government services, and schemes, the exhibition offers a range of activities, including a technology exhibition, B2B meet, project clinics, food fair, and cultural events with performances by art troupes like Aattam and Chemmeen.

The fair is being organised as part of the LDF government’s second anniversary. The expo also features discussion forums that will talk about farming and agriculture, as well as the possibilities and challenges of adventure water sports in Kerala.

Various government departments, public sector undertakings, MSME units under the industries department, Kudumbashree, and self-employed enterprises are participating in the seven-day fair. The KSIDC stall hosts short quizzes and offers exciting prizes. 

Under the auspices of the police, a self-defence training display, a dog show, and a vehicle display are also being staged every evening. The Express Mart, opened by Supplyco, is another attraction of the fair that offers discounts on FMCG items and the Shabari brand of products.  

Apart from the stalls, visitors can also see the traditional water management system used in Kasaragod called Suranga, and the famous Muniyara, which are structures built using large stones found in Marayoor.

The expo will conclude on Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ente Keralam-2023 Kochi Marine Drive
India Matters
Jailed AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
PM Modi doesn't understand importance of education, writes jailed AAP leader Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India's daily caseload crosses 6000-mark
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Considering changes in CrPC & IPC, govt tells SC
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lingayats hold key as BJP, Congress set for poll face-off in Kittur Karnataka region

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp